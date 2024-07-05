Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Autonomous robot for agriculture, presented in Iasi

O.D.
English Section / 5 iulie

Photo source: httpswww.agxeed.com

Photo source: httpswww.agxeed.com

Versiunea în limba română

Technological innovation is also at a high price in the agricultural field. The latest autonomous robot for agriculture will be presented at the "Protection of agricultural and forestry soils under climate change" Conference, an event organized in the next two days by the "Ion Ionescu de la Brad" University of Life Sciences in Iasi (USV) together with Romanian Academy and Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences "Gheorghe Ionescu-Sişeşti" (ASAS). Professor Dr. Gerard Jităreanu, rector of USV Iaşi, said: "Ag Bot 5.115T2 is part of the latest generation of agricultural robots made in the Netherlands. It does not have a cabin, being controlled by remote control, including from a smartphone or tablet, performing agricultural work independently and autonomously 24 hours a day. Thanks to the safety systems, it is impossible to have any accident, it has numerous motion and tactile sensors, front and rear video cameras to detect any obstacle". During the same conference, soil specialists from higher education institutions, research stations from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will address several topics, such as: "The impact of climate change on agroclimatic indicators and agricultural lands from the Transylvanian Plain and the Plateau Someşan", "Research on the adaptation to climate change of corn cultivation technology within conservative agriculture", "The state and future of forest soils in Romania", "Protection of agricultural soils in the Republic of Moldova", "Soils affected by degradation processes in the area of North-East Romania" and "The behavior and efficiency of some works for the protection of the soils of the Moldavian Plateau". The second day of the Conference "Protection of agricultural and forestry soils in the conditions of climate change", will be held at the Didactic and Practice Station for students from Ezăreni, in the experimental fields, where practical demonstrations will take place, which will have plan the conservation works of the soil. Also during the demonstrations in Ezăreni, the latest autonomous robot for agriculture will be presented for the first time in Iasi.

Reader's Opinion

