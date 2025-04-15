Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Average US tariffs at highest level since 1938

A.V.
English Section / 15 aprilie

Average US tariffs at highest level since 1938

Versiunea în limba română

US trade policy changes almost weekly, if not daily, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com, which notes that while Trump imposed heavy reciprocal tariffs on about 100 countries last week, on April 9 he announced a 90-day break for countries that did not retaliate. The general 10% tariff on US imports, however, remains in place.

In 2025, the average US import tariff rose to 14.5% - the highest level in almost 90 years, more precisely since 1938, according to the analysis, which presents these averages throughout history, based on data provided by the Tax Foundation. By comparison, in 2024, the average U.S. tariff rate was 2.5%, slightly lower than that of the European Union, China, and several other major economies around the world.

As trade tensions escalate, tariffs on China have risen to 125%, and China's tariffs on U.S. goods now stand at 84%. In response, market volatility has spiked, given the unpredictable nature of Trump's trade policy.

According to the source, in the late 19th century, in 1890, under the presidency of William McKinley, the average U.S. tariff rate was 29.6%. At that time, tariffs were used to protect American industry and raise government revenue, in a time when income taxes did not exist. As global trade liberalized after World War I, tariffs fell and the U.S. government introduced higher income taxes.

However, tariffs rose again in response to economic instability. In 1922, the Fordney-McCumber Act raised average tariffs to 15.2% to protect American manufacturers and farmers. During the Great Depression, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 raised tariffs even higher-to 19.8%-in an effort to protect jobs and domestic industries.

In the following decades, tariffs fell amid multilateral trade agreements aimed at eliminating trade barriers. Among the most important are the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade of 1947 and the North American Free Trade Agreement of 1994, which virtually eliminated tariffs between the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

According to the cited source, in 1994, the average of customs duties imposed by the US was 3%, in 1995 - 2.5%, and in 1996 - 2.3%. In 2005, it dropped to 1.4%, in 2008 - to 1.2%, and in 2021 it reached 3% again. In 2022-2023 it was 2.8%, respectively 2.4%.

IMF: "Trade tensions can lead to stock market crashes"

Major geopolitical risk events, including trade tensions, can trigger large corrections in stock prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in a report published yesterday, Reuters reports, according to Agerpres.

In turn, these stock price corrections can threaten financial stability, the IMF said in a chapter published in advance of its upcoming Global Financial Stability Report.

The IMF did not specify which events it was referring to, such as the sweeping tariffs announced in recent weeks by US President Donald Trump. But it said risks such as conflict, war, terrorist attacks, military spending and trade restrictions have increased significantly after 2022.

In a separate blog post, the IMF urged financial institutions to hold sufficient capital and liquidity to help them withstand potential losses from geopolitical risks, and advised them to use stress tests and other analyses to identify and manage such risks.

In the report, the IMF points out that its analysis shows that high-risk events such as wars, diplomatic tensions or terrorism can lead to an average drop in stock prices of one percentage point each month, across all countries, and an average drop of 2.5 percentage points for emerging markets.

International military conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, are the events with the highest risks, leading to an average drop of five percentage points in stock returns each month, double the level of other geopolitical risk events.

The IMF also shows that economic uncertainty increases the risk of large and unexpected losses in investment portfolios, which in turn increases the risk of stock market crashes. Increased geopolitical risks can also lead to higher sovereign risk premia and could also be reflected in other economies through trade and financial links.

In a blog post, the IMF analyzed the impact of U.S. and Chinese tariff measures from 2018 to 2024, noting that some of the major announcements led to stock market declines in both countries.

The IMF is set to release the full report at its spring meeting next week. That meeting is likely to be dominated by Trump's tariffs, Reuters concludes.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

15 aprilie
Ediţia din 15.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9775
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3683
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3438
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7573
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur452.6946

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb