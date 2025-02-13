Beavers, ecological builders, saved over a million euros for Czech taxpayers

Versiunea în limba română

Nature saves the budget, an example comes from the Czech Republic. A family of beavers managed to rehabilitate a military site in the Czech Republic for free, thus saving over 1.19 million euros from the public budget. The project, which aimed to transform the Brdy area, located south of Prague, into a protected wetland, was unexpectedly carried out by these animals, before the authorities could start the planned works, informs AFP.

• A project postponed, but completed by beavers

The area had been classified as a protected area in 2015, and in 2018, development works were approved that aimed to modify the course of the Klabava River, create new water bodies and reduce the discharge of acidic water from ponds. The goal was to protect the endangered crayfish and improve water quality. However, bureaucracy and land management disputes delayed the start of the work. In the meantime, the beavers took action, making the necessary changes on their own.

• A wetland twice as large as planned

According to Bohumil Fiser, a representative of the Czech Nature Conservation Agency, the beavers not only completed the entire development, but also expanded the wetland to almost double the area originally planned by the ecologists. "The beavers built a wetland with pools and canals, at no cost to the taxpayer. In addition, they built at least four dams using their teeth, where we had planned to build small artificial dams," Fiser explained.

• Ecological and economic efficiency

The beavers' action not only saved a million euros, but also provided a model for sustainable ecological restoration. The animals are known for their beneficial role in preventing floods, improving water quality and increasing biodiversity. In addition, since it is a protected area, the authorities estimate that the positive impact of the beavers will be maintained for at least a decade, without the risk of conflicts with agricultural activities. "Beavers are absolutely fantastic. They do not damage anything, and their work is remarkable. They have shown us once again how valuable nature is when we allow it to take its course," concluded Bohumil Fiser. Thus, this example from the Czech Republic demonstrates that sometimes the most effective solutions do not require advanced technology or huge costs, but simply letting nature do its job.