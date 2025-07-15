Brâncuşi Exhibition in Amsterdam, International Event

Versiunea în limba română

The H'ART Museum in Amsterdam will host, between September 2025 and January 2026, an exhibition-event dedicated to the work of Constantin Brâncuşi, the father of modern sculpture. Under the title "Brâncuşi, the Birth of Modern Sculpture”, the exhibition is realized in partnership with the Centre Pompidou and with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), thus marking a prestigious collaboration between leading European institutions.

• A remarkable selection from the Brâncuşi workshop

The event brings to the Netherlands over 30 sculptural masterpieces, along with the original pedestals created by the artist, photographs and films signed by Brâncuşi himself. The works come from the famous Brancusi collection of the Pompidou Centre - the largest and most complete in the world - preserved following the donation made to the French state by the artist in 1957. These fragile pieces rarely leave the Parisian studio, which makes the exhibition at H'ART a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Dutch public.

• Brancusi, between universality and Romanian roots

"Brancusi is, at the same time, universal heritage and a profoundly Romanian artistic consciousness,” emphasized Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, adding that the exhibition reaffirms "the impact of international cultural relations” and "the radical modernity of a Romanian sculptor who changed the history of art.” The exhibition in Amsterdam marks Brâncuşi's first solo presentation in the Dutch capital and only the second in the Netherlands, after the retrospective organized in The Hague in 1970. The event is part of a multi-year partnership between H'ART Museum and the Centre Pompidou and continues the collaboration of the Romanian Cultural Institute with major European museums to promote Romanian cultural values.

• Essentialized forms, revolutionary thinking

The public will be able to discover the great themes that have crossed Brâncuşi's work: the redefinition of the portrait, the role of the pedestal, movement and light, the seriality of forms and - above all - the search for the "essence of things”. His sculptures, with pure and smooth lines, translate a profoundly modern artistic vision, a universal plastic language that decisively influenced 20th-century art.

• A dedicated catalog and international contributions

The exhibition will be accompanied by an extensive catalog, published by WBooks, available in Dutch and English. The volume will include high-quality images and studies by Ariane Coulondre, curator in the Department of Modern Collections at the Centre Pompidou, offering an in-depth look at Brâncuşi's work.

• An invitation to rediscover an essential artist

The exhibition "Brâncuşi, the Birth of Modern Sculpture” is not only a celebration of Brâncuşi's legacy, but also a reaffirmation of his relevance in the current artistic context. For art lovers in the Netherlands and across Europe, it represents a rare opportunity to interact directly with works that continue to inspire and challenge generations of artists and audiences.