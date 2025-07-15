Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Brâncuşi Exhibition in Amsterdam, International Event

O.D.
English Section / 15 iulie

Brâncuşi Exhibition in Amsterdam, International Event

Versiunea în limba română

The H'ART Museum in Amsterdam will host, between September 2025 and January 2026, an exhibition-event dedicated to the work of Constantin Brâncuşi, the father of modern sculpture. Under the title "Brâncuşi, the Birth of Modern Sculpture”, the exhibition is realized in partnership with the Centre Pompidou and with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), thus marking a prestigious collaboration between leading European institutions.

A remarkable selection from the Brâncuşi workshop

The event brings to the Netherlands over 30 sculptural masterpieces, along with the original pedestals created by the artist, photographs and films signed by Brâncuşi himself. The works come from the famous Brancusi collection of the Pompidou Centre - the largest and most complete in the world - preserved following the donation made to the French state by the artist in 1957. These fragile pieces rarely leave the Parisian studio, which makes the exhibition at H'ART a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Dutch public.

Brancusi, between universality and Romanian roots

"Brancusi is, at the same time, universal heritage and a profoundly Romanian artistic consciousness,” emphasized Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, adding that the exhibition reaffirms "the impact of international cultural relations” and "the radical modernity of a Romanian sculptor who changed the history of art.” The exhibition in Amsterdam marks Brâncuşi's first solo presentation in the Dutch capital and only the second in the Netherlands, after the retrospective organized in The Hague in 1970. The event is part of a multi-year partnership between H'ART Museum and the Centre Pompidou and continues the collaboration of the Romanian Cultural Institute with major European museums to promote Romanian cultural values.

Essentialized forms, revolutionary thinking

The public will be able to discover the great themes that have crossed Brâncuşi's work: the redefinition of the portrait, the role of the pedestal, movement and light, the seriality of forms and - above all - the search for the "essence of things”. His sculptures, with pure and smooth lines, translate a profoundly modern artistic vision, a universal plastic language that decisively influenced 20th-century art.

A dedicated catalog and international contributions

The exhibition will be accompanied by an extensive catalog, published by WBooks, available in Dutch and English. The volume will include high-quality images and studies by Ariane Coulondre, curator in the Department of Modern Collections at the Centre Pompidou, offering an in-depth look at Brâncuşi's work.

An invitation to rediscover an essential artist

The exhibition "Brâncuşi, the Birth of Modern Sculpture” is not only a celebration of Brâncuşi's legacy, but also a reaffirmation of his relevance in the current artistic context. For art lovers in the Netherlands and across Europe, it represents a rare opportunity to interact directly with works that continue to inspire and challenge generations of artists and audiences.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

15 iulie
Ediţia din 15.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0795
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3468
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4530
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8584
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.5238

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb