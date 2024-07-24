Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
CE Oltenia is preparing the commissioning of two energy groups

I.Ghe.
English Section #Energie / 24 iulie

CE Oltenia is preparing the commissioning of two energy groups

Versiunea în limba română

The Oltenia Energy Complex (CE) is preparing to put into operation two more energy groups, which will increase the company's total production to over 1200 Megawatt hours, according to Gazeta de Sud daily, citing sources from the state company. At the moment, the company produces energy with five energy groups, two groups being in operation at the Rovinari Thermal Power Plant, two groups at the Turceni Thermal Power Plant and one group at the Işalniţa Electrocentrale Branch.

The cited source shows that the increase in coal-based energy production was requested by the main shareholder, the Romanian state, which through the Ministry of Energy owns over 70% of the shares of the largest coal-based electricity producer in our country. In fact, the Oltenia Energy Complex produces over 95% of Romania's coal-based energy.

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, now claims that there is a great need for energy "in the band", regardless of the source, and CE Oltenia can produce electricity at any time, but it is no longer feasible in the market due to the targets assumed by the Green Deal. However, within the Energy Command convened at the end of last week by the prime minister, it was decided to reactivate some production capacities in the strip, to supplement the consumption requirements during the summer season, especially in the evening.

Within the Command, the completion this year of group 5 from Rovinari (which will produce 330 MWh), the power plant from Iernut (430MWh) and the hydropower plant from Răstoliţa was requested.

In this context, part of the union members from the Oltenia Energy Complex requested the Government not to close the coal-based thermal power plants and the mining quarries, targets that are provided in the restructuring and reorganization plan of the Oltenia CE, approved by the European Commission with the help state granted to the respective company.

The employees' representatives claim that it has been permanently proven that during difficult periods from a meteorological point of view, coal is the basis of the supply of electricity in the strip, for the proper functioning of the National Energy System, and that our country needs the coal-fired power groups in the EC Oltenia, because otherwise, in the absence of energy in the band, imports are used, which in certain periods of July exceeded 2,000 Megawatts per hour.

Ziarul BURSA

24 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 iulie

adb