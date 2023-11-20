Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Christine Lagarde: "The global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 20 noiembrie

Photo source: facebook / Christine Lagarde

Photo source: facebook / Christine Lagarde

Versiunea în limba română

"Europe will face a continuous decline in the working population"

"As our societies age, we will need to implement new technologies so that we can produce more with fewer workers"

Europe is now at a critical juncture, with deglobalization, demography and decarbonization looming on the horizon, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said late last week, according to CNBC.

"There are more and more signs that the global economy is fragmenting into competing blocs," Lagarde said at the European Banking Congress.

According to the President of the ECB, from 2025 onwards, Europe will face a continuous decline in the working population, along with climate disasters that increase every year. Lagarde believes that responding to these shocks requires massive investment in a short period of time, which she called a "generational effort".

"As new trade barriers emerge, we will need to reassess supply chains and invest in new ones that are safer, more efficient and closer to home," Lagarde said. "As our societies age, we will need to implement new technologies so that we can produce more with fewer workers. Digitization will help. And as the climate warms, we will need to move forward on the green transition without further delay."

According to the ECB president, the planned green transition for the European bloc will require an additional investment of 620 billion euros ($672 billion) each year until the end of the decade, with an additional 125 billion euros per year for the digital transition.

"Governments are at their highest level of debt since the Second World War, and financing for the European recovery will end in 2026. Banks will have a central role to play, but we cannot expect them to take on as many risks ", Lagarde also said, citing the capital markets union plan.

Discussions on a possible capital markets union in Europe are still ongoing, with the aim of creating a single market closer to what is available in the United States.

According to the EU, the official objective of the capital markets union is for "money - investments and savings - to flow throughout the European Union so that consumers, investors and companies can benefit from it regardless of where they are", according to CNBC.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 noiembrie
Ediţia din 20.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9711
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5751
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1573
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6865
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur292.9384

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb