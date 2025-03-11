Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Devastating floods in Argentina: deaths and missing

O.D.
English Section / 11 martie

Devastating floods in Argentina: deaths and missing

Versiunea în limba română

Argentina is facing devastating floods. At least 16 people have died and dozens are missing in the port city of Bahia Blanca, Argentina, after a violent storm caused massive flooding, authorities said. President Javier Milia declared three days of national mourning and promised support for the victims.

Hundreds of millions of euros in damage

The floods caused material damage estimated at around 370 million euros, according to the city's mayor, Federico Susbielles. Local authorities have also received more than 100 reports of people missing following the disaster. Bahia Blanca, located 600 km south of Buenos Aires, is one of the country's most important ports.

Two girls swept away by the waters

Among the cases that shocked the entire nation is the disappearance of two girls, aged one and five, swept away by a powerful wave of water. Their mother was trying to transfer them from her car to a rescue van when the waters swept them away with devastating force. The woman was rescued after being dragged 1,200 meters, but her two daughters are still missing. The search continues, using divers and specialized intervention teams. The man who tried to help the mother and the two girls was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

Elderly people, the most affected

According to the mayor of Susbielles, most of the confirmed victims are elderly people, many of them in nursing homes. Officials have not ruled out the possibility that the death toll could rise as rescue teams continue their search operations in the city of 350,000.

Bahia Blanca, devastated by the waters

"This is an unprecedented disaster. We need help now more than ever," said the city's mayor. The torrential rains began on Friday morning and only stopped in the afternoon, recording rainfall equivalent to the region's annual average in a single day. The Maldonado River burst its banks and entire neighborhoods were completely covered in water, leaving only the roofs of buildings visible. More than 960 people have been evacuated and are being housed in temporary shelters. The entire city is affected by a lack of drinking water and electricity.

International reactions and a call for action

Argentine star Lionel Messi sent a message of solidarity on Instagram, expressing his condolences for the victims and support for those affected. As residents and authorities grapple with the aftermath of the disaster, experts warn of the impact of climate change. "This event is a clear example of climate change. We have no choice but to prepare cities better and implement effective early warning systems," said Andrea Dufourg, an environmental policy specialist. Bahia Blanca has been hit by extreme events in the past. In December 2023, another violent storm killed 13 people and caused major damage.

As rescue teams continue their efforts, the city is trying to recover from one of the worst natural disasters in Argentina's recent history.

