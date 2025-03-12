France - climate change adaptation plan

Versiunea în limba română

The French government has launched its third national climate change adaptation plan, a long-awaited project that has already been considered insufficient by certain experts and environmental organizations. The document aims to prepare France for an increase in average temperatures of up to four degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

• An ambitious plan, but underfunded!?

According to official statements, the new plan includes a set of over 50 measures aimed at ensuring the adaptation of the French infrastructure and economy to the effects of climate change. Among these is the consolidation of a support fund created since 1995, intended to finance projects to reduce vulnerability to natural disasters. This fund is to be increased to 300 million euros, an amount that the insurers' federation France Assureurs considers insufficient for the current challenges. Other measures included in the plan include increased protection for workers exposed to extreme temperatures, changes to housing renovation rules to increase energy efficiency, and the protection of important cultural sites such as the Eiffel Tower and Mont Saint-Michel.

• Civil society reactions

While the initiative is praised for its direction, several experts believe that the proposed measures are not enough to deal with the reality of climate change. "The plan contains good intentions, but we are not sure that it will be properly financed and effectively implemented," said Nicolas Richard, vice-president of France Nature Environnement (FNE). "This plan provides a clear direction, but currently it has neither the necessary means nor a well-defined strategy for its implementation," Richard added.

• Background of the plan's adoption

The plan, which was originally due to be presented at the end of 2023, has been postponed several times for political reasons. It complements the French government's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and is considered a key component of the country's climate strategy. French authorities have made predictions about the trajectory of global warming, estimating an increase in average temperatures of up to 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2050 and 4 degrees Celsius by 2100. Against this background, the government emphasizes that rapid adaptation is essential to protect the population and the national economy. However, it remains to be seen whether the proposed measures will be sufficient and whether the current financial allocation can support the necessary transformations in the face of climate change.