Groundbreaking discovery: New evidence suggests liquid water exists beneath Mars

A new study published in the journal Geology provides compelling evidence for the existence of liquid water beneath Mars. Analyzing seismic data collected by NASA's InSight mission, Japanese researchers Ikuo Katayama and Yuya Akamatsu claim that, at depths of 10 to 20 kilometers, porous rocks could be saturated with water. This discovery offers new insights into Martian geological activity and raises important questions about the possibility of life on the Red Planet.

• How was the groundwater discovered?

The SEIS (Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure) instrument, aboard the InSight probe, recorded vibrations of the Martian soil for four years (2018-2022). The seismometer detected three types of waves: P-waves - which propagate quickly, similar to sound waves; S-waves - slower and unable to travel through a liquid medium; Surface waves - which travel to the surface of the planet.

Analyzing the data, the researchers noticed that S-waves suddenly slow down or disappear at certain depths, indicating that they are passing through a zone saturated with liquid. To verify their hypothesis, the scientists tested diabase rocks from Sweden, similar to those on Mars, and obtained identical results when the rocks were exposed to moisture.

• A global ocean

Previous studies have estimated that if all of the groundwater were to rise to the surface, it could form a global ocean 1-2 kilometers deep. This discovery radically changes the perception of the Martian climate and the resources available for future missions.

If this water exists today, it is not excluded that microbial life forms have developed beneath the surface, similar to extremophile organisms that live in the depths of the Earth. Such a possibility would make Mars an even stronger candidate for future exploration.

To confirm the discovery, future missions will be needed to drill deep into the Martian soil. Researchers will also continue to analyze data from InSight to better understand the planet's geological structure. In a world where Mars is increasingly becoming a target for human exploration, this new evidence brings us closer to deciphering the mysteries of the red planet and, perhaps, finding traces of extraterrestrial life.