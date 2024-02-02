"Heads" of social networks, heard: formal apologies and real dramas

Versiunea în limba română

The curtain is gradually lifting and the ugly side behind social networks is increasingly visible. Five billion people move through these networks, and control, with all the Artificial Intelligence that exists, is difficult to achieve. Abuses, manipulations, messes kept rolling due to the lack of interest, the desire for profit or the technical impossibility regarding the stricter control of images and messages. Excuses abound, but there are far more minor victims. As concrete complaints multiply, with real victims of the virtual world, things have come seriously into the sights of the authorities, and the future of these networks no longer looks as bright as it did a decade ago. It is no less true that there is a camp that every time throws the "freedom of expression" into the balance and that believes that the restrictions imposed from a certain direction do harm in another.

A hearing was held in the US Congress in which harsh accusations were launched and apologies were demanded from the highest level, five directors of large companies in the field being present. Beyond the apology, the head of Facebook was asked directly if he would pay, from the billions earned, compensation for the victims of sexual abuse and harassment, and the answer was not at all in the margin of "Yes or No". Moreover, it is obvious that the heads of the social networks are trying their best to minimize the problems.

During the hearing in Congress regarding the alleged online harm caused to children, Mark Zuckerberg, the general director of Meta, addressed the parents of the victims in the Senate and apologized, The Guardian reports. "I'm sorry for everything you've all been through," Zuckerberg said as parents held up photos of their children who died from sexual exploitation or social media harassment. go through what your families went through and that's why we're investing so much and will continue to push industry-wide to make sure no one has to go through what your families went through."

Snap Inc CEO Evan Spiegel offered similar condolences to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on Snapchat. The parents of more than 60 teenagers filed a lawsuit in late 2023 against Snap for allegedly facilitating their children's purchase of drugs that were used in overdoses. "I am very sorry that we did not manage to prevent these tragedies. We are working hard to block all drug-related search terms on our platform," said Spiegel. Zuckerberg and Spiegel were among five executives questioned by Congress on Wednesday in a hearing titled "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis." The hearing was convened to "examine and investigate the scourge of online sexual exploitation of children," according to a statement from the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Executives were also present, including X's Linda Yaccarino (formerly Twitter), TikTok's Shou Zi Chew, and Discord's Jason Citron. The way Zuckerberg started the discussion caused a buzz in the room: "The existing body of scientific work has not shown a causal link between the use of social media and the fact that young people have worse mental health." The Senate was filled with victims' families and lawyers, Lindsey Graham (Republican senator) declaring that "we have a large audience, the largest I have seen in this room". The Republican senator from South Carolina accused social media companies of "destroying lives and threatening democracy itself." "I know you don't want it to be this way, but you have blood on your hands," he told the directors. In opening remarks, Sen. Dick Durbin (Democrat) said that combating the dangers children face online was one of his "top priorities" as chairman of the committee and that online child sexual exploitation is "a crisis in America". Durbin told executives that their social media platforms and messaging apps have "given predators powerful new tools to sexually exploit children." "Their design choices, their failures to invest adequately in trust and safety, their constant pursuit of engagement and profit at the expense of everyone's basic safety put our children and grandchildren at risk," Durbin said.

Executives appearing before Congress repeatedly emphasized the controls and tools they have introduced to manage children's online experiences and mitigate harm. In prepared remarks, Zuckerberg said Meta has introduced more than 30 such tools over the past eight years, including controls that allow parents to set time limits on app use and see who their children are watching and engaging with online. . He added that Meta has spent $20 billion on safety and security since 2016 and has hired about 40,000 people to address such concerns. "We are committed to protecting young people from abuse within our services, but this is an ongoing challenge," he said, adding: "As we improve our defenses in one area, offenders change their tactics and we have to we find new answers".

The fact that criminals are always one step ahead is no excuse for companies, and denying the problems is in no way a solution. Not even in the virtual world.

Such hearings will continue in the next period as well, with the intention of tougher regulations of the networks' activity.

• 100,000 victims daily

In the middle of last month, information appeared that contained the figures of a real disaster. Meta estimates that approximately 100,000 children who use Facebook and Instagram experience daily online sexual harassment, including through "images of the genital organs of adults", according to the company's internal documents made public, reported The Guardian. The published court filing includes several allegations against the company, based on information received by the New Mexico attorney general's office from Meta employee presentations and communications between employees. The documents describe an incident in 2020 when the 12-year-old daughter of an Apple executive was approached via IG Direct (Instagram direct Messenger), Instagram's messaging product. "This is the kind of thing that annoys Apple to the point of threatening to pull us from the App Store," fumed a Meta employee, according to the documents. A senior Meta employee described how his own daughter was approached via Instagram in testimony before the US Congress late last year. His efforts to resolve the issue were ignored, he said. The filing is the latest in a lawsuit filed by the New Mexico attorney general's office on December 5, 2023, which alleges that Meta's social networks have become marketplaces for child predators.

Raul Torrez, the state attorney general, accused Meta of allowing adults to find, send messages to children and engage in sexual grooming. The company denied the allegations in the lawsuit.