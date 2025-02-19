ICR Budget for the Cantemir Program 2025: 2,000,000 lei

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announces the launch of the 2025 edition of the Cantemir Program, a funding program dedicated to cultural projects with international impact. Through this initiative, the ICR will provide non-reimbursable funding for projects in the fields of visual arts (fine arts, decorative arts, science/research and architecture, design, new media, photography, performance) and performing arts (theater, music, dance). All events associated with these projects will take place exclusively outside Romania.

• International funding for culture

For the 2025 edition, the total budget allocated is 2,000,000 lei, distributed equally between the two artistic fields. Each cultural project can benefit from a maximum funding of 100,000 lei. The specific theme of this edition is "Culture Matters", highlighting the importance of culture in social cohesion, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue.

• Eligibility and application criteria

Interested cultural operators are invited to submit applications by 19 March 2025, 4:00 PM. Projects must take place between 20 June and 1 October 2025, be organised in partnership with a cultural organisation from the host country and must not benefit from other funding from the Romanian Cultural Institute or from public funds applying state aid schemes. They are also exclusively addressed to the international public. Authorised individuals, individual enterprises, family businesses or legal entities from Romania or the European Union may participate in the selection, provided that they have no tax debts and have respected the obligations assumed through previous funding contracts.

The selection of projects will be carried out by specialised committees, consisting of two independent evaluators and an ICR representative. Liviu Jicman, President of the Romanian Cultural Institute, stated: "Through the theme Culture Matters and the selection criteria established for this year's edition, the Cantemir Program reaffirms the commitment of the Romanian Cultural Institute to support artists from the Republic of Moldova and to integrate them into the European cultural circuit. At the same time, we highlight the cultural heritage of national minorities and encourage international partnerships. Romanian culture is a space of diversity and dialogue, and through this program we aim to strengthen the international visibility of artistic creations that reflect this complexity. We want the selected initiatives to bring to the forefront both the artistic excellence and the cultural relevance of the supported projects, demonstrating once again that investing in culture is an investment in identity, cohesion and the future." Interested parties can consult the Cantemir 2025 Program Regulations for detailed information about the selection stages, the funding method and the deadlines. To be considered a partner of the funding beneficiary, a cultural operator must have its legal registered office in the country of the project, participate in the implementation of the proposed activities and sign the partnership declaration. The provision of products or services necessary for the project for a fee cannot be considered a partnership activity.