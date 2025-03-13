Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Innovation in climate education, teachers from seven countries meet in Târgu Mureş

O.D.
English Section / 13 martie

Innovation in climate education, teachers from seven countries meet in Târgu Mureş

Over 40 teachers from seven countries are participating this week in an educational innovation workshop focused on the study of climate change, held in Târgu Mureş. The event takes place within the ASSET (Assistance for Skilled Environmental Teaching) project and is organized under the aegis of the ERASMUS+ program.

A framework for collaboration and innovation

The workshop brings together teachers, researchers and environmental experts, with the main goal of exploring innovative methodologies for teaching climate change. It also aims to facilitate the exchange of good practices and successful case studies, with the aim of integrating the environment effectively into educational programs. "Through this project, we want to build an educational framework that allows students to better understand the impact of climate change and become active actors in protecting the environment,' the organizers say.

Topics covered and practical applications

The event's agenda includes theoretical sessions and practical workshops, focusing on topics such as: Air pollution and solutions to reduce it; Energy efficiency and renewable energy sources; Circular economy and responsible resource management; Soil degradation and the impact of intensive agriculture; Conservation of aquatic ecosystems and water management. Among the scheduled activities are field studies, interactive debates and simulations, designed to provide teachers with tools applicable in the educational process.

Long-term impact

The ASSET project is not limited to this workshop alone, but encourages the formation of international collaborative networks in the field of climate education. The ultimate goal is to integrate climate studies into school curricula and develop effective strategies for raising awareness of climate change from an early age. This event highlights the importance of future-oriented education, in which students are prepared to adapt and actively contribute to protecting the environment. Participating teachers will return to their communities with new perspectives and innovative methods, designed to inspire future generations to adopt responsible behavior towards the planet.

