Kommersant: Russia is considering the possibility of banning diesel exports

The Russian government is analyzing the possibility of banning diesel exports, due to the increase in prices on the domestic market, informs an article published yesterday in the Kommersant financial daily, which cites several official sources, reports Reuters.

Russia is the world's largest exporter of diesel fuel by ship, followed closely by the US.

Diesel fuel is the main oil product exported by Russia, with a quantity of approximately 35 million tons per year, of which almost three quarters are delivered via pipelines, notes Agerpres.

Since the entry into force of the EU embargo on imports of Russian petroleum products, in February 2023, deliveries of Russian diesel have been redirected to Brazil, Turkey, countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, as well as to transfers from one ship to another .

According to Kommersant, the price at which diesel is traded in the European part of Russia has increased by a fifth, up to 62,000 rubles ($176.35) per ton. Wholesale prices are expected to increase on the back of high demand from farmers during the harvest season, as well as maintenance work at refineries.

Russia also suspended diesel exports last fall for a period of about two weeks, but later delivered deliveries through pipelines.

In parallel, Russia also restricts gasoline exports and, starting from August 1, will reintroduce an embargo on gasoline exports.

One of the sources cited by Kommersant said that diesel exports could be banned if prices rise sharply, but no decision has been made yet.

• The EU Council extended the economic sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union extended on Monday, for six months, until January 31, 2025, the restrictive measures against Russia, considering the continuation of Moscow's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, indicates a statement posted on the consilium.europa.eu website, quoted by Agerpres.

These sanctions, first introduced in 2014, were significantly extended from February 2022 in response to Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

Sanctions currently cover a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, the financial sector, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport and luxury goods. They also cover a ban on the import or transfer of sea-borne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU, the exclusion from SWIFT of several Russian banks and the suspension of activities and broadcasting licenses in the European Union of several channels of disinformation supported by the Kremlin. In addition, specific measures allow the EU to combat sanctions evasion.

As long as the illegal actions of the Russian Federation continue to violate the prohibition on the use of force, which is a serious breach of obligations under international law, it is appropriate to maintain in force all measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary. necessary.

In addition to the economic sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation, the EU has instituted various types of measures in response to Russia's destabilizing actions against Ukraine. Among them are restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as with the non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporozhye districts, as well as individual restrictive measures (freezing of assets and restrictions on travel) against numerous persons and entities, as well as diplomatic measures.

As of February 24, 2022, the EU has adopted 14 unprecedented and high-impact sanctions packages in response to Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the source cited.

In its conclusions of 27 June 2024, the European Council reiterated its continued support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and reconfirmed the EU's firm commitment to continue to provide political support, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic Ukraine. The European Council also strongly condemned the recent escalation of hostilities by Russia, in particular the further intensification of attacks against civilians and civilian and essential infrastructure, especially in the energy sector.