Meta Estate Trust increases its share capital

Versiunea în limba română

The Board of Directors of Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, decided to increase the entity's share capital by up to one million lei, through cash contributions and the conversion of receivables related to preferential dividends previously approved by shareholders, according to a report by the issuer published yesterday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

The operation will be carried out in two stages, in the first of which the shares will be offered for subscription to those who will hold ordinary shares (class A) on August 1, 2025. The preferential rights issued will not be tradable, and the subscription rate is 0.0084448074, which is equivalent to one new share for every 119 shares held.

The period for exercising the preferential rights will be set as a maximum duration of between fourteen calendar days and ten business days, according to the calendar to be established by the prospectus, according to the BVB report.

The shares remaining unsubscribed in the first stage will be offered in the second stage through private placement to a maximum of 149 individual or legal entity investors, in this phase the receivables resulting from the gross priority dividends in the amount of 0.58 million lei, related to the preferential shares (class B), approved by the shareholders' meeting of April 28, 2025, will be converted into shares, according to information provided by the company.

The issue price, in both stages, will be equal to the nominal value, respectively 1 leu/share. Yesterday, at mid-hours, Meta Estate Trust shares were trading at the price of 0.755 lei.

"The operation contributes to the optimization of the capital structure and increases financial flexibility by using internal resources," the BVB reports state.

The decision of the Meta Estate Trust board is based on the decisions of the company's shareholders from the end of April this year.

The share capital of the issuer operating in the real estate sector, worth 129.7 million lei, is made up of ordinary shares (Class A), in a proportion of 91.3% and preferential shares (Class B), in a proportion of 8.7%. For the first three months of this year, Meta Estate Trust's operating income was almost 3.9 million lei, 25% lower than in the same period last year, while net profit amounted to 1.5 million lei, down 23%. The issuer's stock market valuation amounts to almost 100 million lei.