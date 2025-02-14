Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Education announces it will focus on students' real needs

O.D.
English Section / 14 februarie

Photo source: Facebook / Ministerul Educaţiei - România

Photo source: Facebook / Ministerul Educaţiei - România

Versiunea în limba română

Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, had a meeting with representatives of the National Council of Students, to discuss essential aspects related to the pre-university education system in Romania, among the topics addressed, special attention was paid to the draft framework plans for high school education.

According to the ministry, the discussions led to a series of common conclusions, aimed at supporting the "modernization' of education and its adaptation to the real needs of students: supporting decentralization, so that the school and students have a greater say in the curriculum, including through a guide that supports informed decisions, thus also valuing the individualized learning plan; transversal support of subjects related to national culture, while rethinking models and programs, in order to facilitate their adequate assimilation regardless of the path; reducing the curricular load to allow for a more efficient and personalized education, according to evidence-based psychopedagogical principles; including life-relevant subjects, such as health education, media education, civic education and critical thinking, not only as learning units in subjects from the common core, but also as subjects offered through the curriculum at the student's discretion from the school's offer.

"This meeting marks an important step towards a more efficient and modern educational system, which focuses on the real needs of students and on the development of the necessary skills for the future", the ministry also stated following this meeting.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 februarie
Ediţia din 14.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

13 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7785
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2687
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9705
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur448.3005

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb