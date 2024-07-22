Registrations for the second round of the Rabla Plus program

Versiunea în limba română

The Administration of the Environment Fund is launching, today, a new stage of registrations within the Rabla Plus Program, for legal entities, administrative-territorial units and public institutions, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of the Environment.

The amounts allocated for the second stage of registrations, organized between July 22 and August 18, 2024, are as follows: legal entities - 240 million lei and Administrative-Territorial Units (UAT) and public institutions budget of 120 million lei.

According to the cited source, registrations are made by uploading the necessary documents into the IT application, within the limits of the allocated amounts.

The "Rabla Plus" program will have a third registration session, divided as follows: for legal entities and UAT, between August 19 and September 19, 2024 (with budgets of 100 million lei for each category of applicants).

Also, 100 million lei will be allocated for individuals between August 19 and November 25, 2024.

As part of the Rabla Plus Program, the applicant benefits from an eco-ticket when purchasing a new vehicle in exchange for handing over at least one used vehicle for scrapping. A maximum of two used vehicles can be handed over for scrapping.

The amount of the eco-ticket, regardless of the number of used vehicles handed over for scrapping, is: 25,500 lei - for the purchase of a new purely electric vehicle or a new vehicle with a hydrogen fuel cell, excluding motorcycles; 13,000 lei - for the purchase of a new hybrid electric vehicle, excluding the motorcycle, which generates a maximum of 80 grams of CO2/km in the WLTP system; 13,000 lei - for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

The eco-ticket is granted for the purchase of an electric vehicle whose value does not exceed the sum of 70,000 euros, including VAT.

Public institutions and UAT benefit from an eco-ticket in the amount of 120,000 lei when purchasing a new vehicle, without being obliged to hand over a used car for scrapping.

However, due to the decrease this year in the value of the eco-labels granted by the Environment Fund Administration, in the first six months of 2024 the purchases of full electric cars decreased compared to last year, according to a statistic recently presented by the Association of Manufacturers and Importers of Cars (APIA). We remind you that at the beginning of 2024, it was decided to halve the subsidy for electric cars purchased through the Rabla Plus program, an eco-ticket is now 5,100 euros, and this can be seen according to APIA in the sales figures, in June they are half compared to June 2023.

Thus APIA data for full-electric cars in the first six months indicate that 2,100 Dacia Spring cars (compared to 3,200 in the first part of 2023) and 921 Model 3 cars (doubled compared to S1 2023) were sold in Romania. In third place was the Tesla Model Y, where sales fell, and in fourth place was the Renault Megane E-Tech, whose sales halved.

Under these conditions, APIA representatives claim that the purchase of "electrified" cars will have an increase of only 11.8% compared to 2023, due to the reduction in the value of the vouchers granted through the Rabla Plus program in 2024, thus reaching a share of approximately 26% of the total market.

That is why APIA proposes a gradual, annual reduction of the value of the eco-stickers, so as to reach from almost 10,000 euros in 2023, to zero in 2030. Such a gradual decrease, announced several years in advance, would give a predictability to buyers who could decide when they can buy the car and depending on the subsidy and how much money they have at a given time.