Sinaia: cultural heritage assessed after devastating storm

O.D.
English Section / 11 iulie

Sinaia: cultural heritage assessed after devastating storm

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Heritage (INP) have launched a rapid assessment operation of the damage caused by the severe storm that hit the Sinaia resort, affecting several heritage sites of national importance. According to the Ministry of Culture, a team of specialists from the INP will go into the field to analyze the impact of extreme weather phenomena on historical monuments, including the ongoing restoration sites.

Damage reported to first-rate monuments

According to preliminary data collected from the Prahova County Directorate for Culture, ISU and DSU, the following problems were identified: Sinaia Royal Station: the roof was torn off by gusts of wind, and an annex suffered significant damage; Peleş Castle: in the Clock Tower, a window was broken and a skylight frame was detached; Pelişor Castle: a mast was bent, but the rest of the building seems unaffected; Luminiş Villa - "George Enescu” Memorial House: seriously affected by the fall of two fir trees on the roof.

The Ministry of Culture urgently contacted the representatives of the builders, the Royal House, DJC Prahova and the Peleş National Museum, for a rapid assessment of the emergency interventions, especially in the context of the restoration works already financed on the roofs of Peleş and Pelişor. At the same time, the INP was also mandated to assess the Sinaia Monastery, to determine whether the historical monument has suffered damage.

Continuous monitoring

"INP will continue to permanently monitor the condition of the historical monuments in the affected area and will collaborate with local authorities to provide updated data from the field,” the official statement states. The Sinaia event draws attention to the vulnerability of national heritage to extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and violent in the context of climate change.

The damage recorded in Sinaia highlights the need for a national strategy for protecting heritage from climate risks, which should include preventive measures, rapid intervention and priority allocation of funds for restoration and consolidation. The current interventions of the INP are an essential first step in this direction.

Ziarul BURSA

11 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 iulie

