Student feedback, a right that is rarely exercised

A study conducted by Save the Children Romania shows that over half of Romanian students do not provide feedback to teachers, although this is provided for in the Student Statute. The main reasons are the lack of confidence that their opinion will count and the fear that they could be sanctioned with lower grades. Although 66% of students know that they can evaluate teachers, only 43% have provided feedback, and of these, only 24% have followed the official methodology. Moreover, only 2 out of 10 students have ever discussed the results of the feedback with a teacher, and almost 70% of them say that their opinions were taken into account "to a small extent or not at all". Another obstacle is the lack of institutional involvement: school inspectorates do not intervene if the results of the feedback raise problems regarding a teacher. Thus, the evaluation process remains just a formality without real impact.

• Fear of retaliation and lack of trust in the system

One of the major reasons why students avoid giving feedback is fear of consequences. The study shows that 8% of students were punished after expressing their opinion - either through lower grades or verbal warnings. Many students also believe that the process will have no effect: 4 out of 10 respondents say they did not fill out the form because "it is not necessary" or "the opinion will not be taken into account". This lack of trust contributes to the growing alienation of young people from the education system.

• Low involvement of students in decisions that concern them

Salvaţi Copiii Romania Executive President, Gabriela Alexandrescu, draws attention to the exclusion of students from decision-making in schools: "The Romanian education system has a big gap: children are not really involved in decisions that concern them. For example, students are excluded from school boards until they reach the age of 18, contrary to the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child." In addition, although 75% of students know that there is a student association in their school, over 80% have never used it, which shows a low participation in school life.

• Lack of trust in the system - a warning signal

The crisis of trust in the education system is also reflected in the increasing desire of students to leave the country. Over 55% of middle and high school students say they want to emigrate, and a third want to continue their studies abroad. This trend is fueled by the perception that school does not prepare them for the future: only a third of students still believe that the education they receive helps them develop their passions and interests.

• Education costs, a burden for parents

Another factor influencing the negative perception of the education system is the high cost of education. According to a Save the Children Romania survey, parents spend, on average, almost 10,000 lei annually on tutoring, after-school and teaching materials. Compared to 2021, this amount has increased by over 3,000 lei, which puts additional financial pressure on families. The results of the Save the Children Romania study raise an alarm regarding students' involvement in the educational process and their trust in the system. Without a real change in the way teachers receive and use student feedback, without measures to ensure their protection against possible sanctions, and without a reform that allows students to actively participate in decision-making, the education system risks becoming increasingly disconnected from the needs of young people.