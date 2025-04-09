Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The geopolitical effects of an isolated America: From hegemon to outsider?

Geopolitical analysis - Editorial Staff
English Section / 9 aprilie

The geopolitical effects of an isolated America: From hegemon to outsider?

Versiunea în limba română

As the Trump 2.0 Administration continues to close international channels of collaboration, impose unilateral tariffs and withdraw the US from global agreements, a major question looms over the future of the American role in the world: is the US still the leader of the global order or is it becoming an isolated actor in a multipolar geopolitical landscape?

The answer is no longer just a matter of perception. Global alliances are rapidly reconfiguring, and the dominance of the US dollar is beginning to be challenged by alternative initiatives. The effects of isolation are not limited to the present - they are preparing the ground for the systematic marginalization of America as an economic and normative power.

1. Reconfiguring global alliances

The international reaction to US protectionist policies has not been limited to specific dissatisfactions. Major states and regional blocs are adapting their long-term strategies, in the context of the American withdrawal from the role of global guarantor of economic and political cooperation.

- The European Union relaunched the strategic dialogue with China in April 2025, through an expanded partnership in the field of green technology, digital trade and energy infrastructure (Politico Europe).

- The BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) announced advanced plans for its own international payments system, aimed at reducing dependence on the US dollar.

2. The crisis of monetary hegemony: the end of the dollar's dominance?

The dollar's position as a global reserve currency is one of the pillars of American power. But in the absence of a coherent monetary and digital policy, alternatives are beginning to take shape:

- China is expanding the use of the digital yuan (e-CNY) in Asia and Africa, including in oil trade;

- India is testing e-Rupay as a means of exchange in the BRICS network;

- The EU is running pilot programs to launch a digital euro, with applicability in global B2B trade.

In contrast, the Federal Reserve's "Digital Dollar" project was frozen by the Trump Administration, being classified as "a federalist surveillance experiment". Thus, the US is limiting its own chances to dictate the rules of the new digital financial system.

3. Loss of initiative in technology and infrastructure

- The Trilateral Technology Consortium (China, South Korea, Germany) has taken the lead in setting new standards for AI, green batteries and 6G.

- The "Digital Silk Road", extended from China to Africa and Eastern Europe, offers non-American infrastructure and software on a continental scale.

- The US recently refused to participate in the OECD negotiations on global standards for cloud and ethical AI and did not sign the Paris Summit declaration where these topics were discussed (Financial Times, April 2025).

The US - a retreating power or a strategic choice?

Whether the result of a deliberate nationalist retreat strategy or a long-term governance error, US isolation has systemic effects. The loss of influence in alliances, the weakening of the dollar as an economic pivot and the exit from global technology initiatives foreshadow a new world order without a clear leader - and America seems to be excluding itself from its construction.

In a world where power is shifting from traditional centers to emergent structures, non-participation is tantamount to irrelevance.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 aprilie
Ediţia din 09.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5556
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3084
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8053
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.1817

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb