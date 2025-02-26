Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The impact of Donald Trump's tariffs: who will be most affected?

George Marinescu
English Section / 26 februarie

The impact of Donald Trump's tariffs: who will be most affected?

Versiunea în limba română

According to an analysis by Allianz Trade and published yesterday by the German website Finanzen100.de, Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs, aimed at reducing the United States' trade imbalance, could have a significant impact on emerging economies and the US's major trading partners.

The cited source shows that in February, Donald Trump announced a new package of tariffs, signing an executive order that provides for the imposition of reciprocal tariffs. This means that the US will increase tariffs wherever its trading partners apply higher tariffs than the US ones. For example, the US currently charges a 2.5% tax on car imports, while the European Union imposes a 10% tariff on American cars. According to Trump's new policy, the US could raise tariffs to the same level of 10%, thus eliminating the differences.

However, there are exceptions. For example, pickup truck imports to the US are already taxed at 22%, a type of tax that the European Union does not apply. This measure could particularly affect car manufacturers from countries such as Germany, Japan and South Korea.

According to calculations made by Allianz Trade, the countries most affected by these measures would be emerging economies, including: Argentina, India, Brazil, Chile, Kenya. For these countries, Allianz Trade says that the US could increase taxes by up to 34%, which would make exports to the US much more expensive and less competitive.

As for China, one of the main economic rivals of the US, tariffs could increase by 12%. Francoise Huang, an economist at Allianz Trade, told the cited source that "trade deficits with various countries are a major problem for the Trump administration."

So far, the former US president has announced the following tariffs: 10% on all imports from China, 25% on imports from Mexico and Canada, 10% on energy imports from Canada (measure postponed for four weeks), 25% on steel and aluminum imports (measure applicable from March).

These measures have sparked strong reactions globally. The European Union, Canada, Mexico and China have threatened to respond with retaliatory tariffs, which could quickly escalate into a trade war. The cited source shows that experts warn that the protectionist policy of the former president could have major economic consequences. A trade war between the US and the world's major economies could: increase production costs for American companies, slow global economic growth and affect financial markets through uncertainty and high volatility.

According to the conclusions of the analysis published by the German website, despite his intentions to "protect American industry", Trump risks undermining his own goals. If other states impose similar taxes, American companies exporting to Europe or Asia could become less competitive, losing ground to local rivals.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 februarie
Ediţia din 26.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7536
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3029
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0007
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur449.0238

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb