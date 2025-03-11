The political dilemma of the moment - The paradox of democracy in the case of Georgescu

Versiunea în limba română

The exclusion of Călin Georgescu by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has created the following dilemma: if Romanian society (including political parties) is incapable of democratically countering the rise of such a leader, then democracy risks being undermined either through abusive preventive actions or through the consequences of a potentially authoritarian post-election government. This scenario describes a profound crisis of Romanian democracy, which requires a strategic and well-balanced approach.

On the other hand, Călin Georgescu represents a clear example of the paradox of democracy when faced with the risk of authoritarianism.

Democracies face an essential paradox: tolerance toward intolerance can lead to the destruction of democracy. In a democratic society, absolute tolerance for ideologies that reject democratic principles can undermine the very functioning of democracy, as Karl Popper observed.

A significant historical example is the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany, which used democratic elections to come to power and later established a totalitarian regime.

In Romania's current context, Georgescu is taking advantage of popular dissatisfaction with the traditional political class, promoting a populist message that simplifies society's complex problems and promises authoritarian solutions.

His anti-establishment rhetoric and constant attacks on democratic institutions can reinforce public distrust in the state and legitimize the idea of autocratic governance.

Furthermore, by positioning himself against "globalism" and external influences, Georgescu is building a support base that questions the very legitimacy of democracy.

• The Risk of an Authoritarian Regime

One of the greatest dangers is Georgescu's ideological alignment with authoritarian regimes, particularly with Vladimir Putin's Russia. If he were to come to power, Georgescu could implement a model of "illiberal democracy," similar to that of Russia, eroding civil liberties and undermining fundamental democratic institutions.

Such an approach could isolate Romania from the European Union and NATO, leading to severe economic, political, and security consequences.

• Measures to Protect Democracy

To prevent this grim scenario, clear and swiftly implemented solutions are necessary. First and foremost, strengthening democratic institutions is essential. A strong democracy, with independent institutions and a functional judicial system, can prevent the state from being captured by authoritarian leaders. Civic education and raising awareness about the dangers of populism must be priorities, ensuring that the electorate becomes more resistant to the simplistic and appealing messages of authoritarian leaders.

Additionally, constitutional measures must be identified and enforced to prevent access to power for those who promote anti-democratic regimes. Examples from other states, such as the ban on the National Democratic Party in Germany, could provide a useful framework for Romania if necessary.

• Democracy Under Pressure

It is true that democracy is not perfect and can produce leaders who seek to undermine it. However, the solution is not to cancel the democratic process. Strong democracies have the ability to reform themselves and prevent internal threats, but this requires constant vigilance and deep political system reform.

In the short term, it is crucial to expose the risks of a potential Georgescu government and to mobilize educated segments of the electorate.

In the long term, democracy can only be strengthened through systemic reform that includes holding political parties accountable, civic education, and reinforcing the fundamental institutions of the state.

• An Alternative to a Dark Future

Romania is at a decisive moment.

Without an adequate and coordinated response, the country risks either the undermining of democracy through abusive measures or the establishment of a sovereignist authoritarian regime. The democratic crisis can only be overcome through a collective effort to strengthen democratic institutions and prevent the state from being taken over by authoritarian leaders.

Civic education, political accountability, and judicial consolidation are fundamental to preventing such a regime from becoming a reality in Romania.