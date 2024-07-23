Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Romanian Cultural Institute, multiple events on the occasion of the Olympic Games in Paris

O.D.
English Section / 23 iulie

Photo source: icr.ro

Photo source: icr.ro

Versiunea în limba română

On the occasion of the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in Paris, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Paris is organizing a series of cultural events, together with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR ), the Ministry of Culture, the Embassy of Romania in France, the Department for Romanians Everywhere, the Bucharest National Opera and Agerpres for the celebration of this important moment. The outdoor exhibition "Les sportifs roumains en beaute" ("Romanian sportsmen in motion") located on the outer fence of the Behague Palace - the Romanian Embassy in France, opened yesterday to the general public. The project celebrates the values of Olympism - excellence, respect, friendship, solidarity - through the images of the beauty of sports gestures and athletic bodies, being realized by ICR Paris. Also yesterday, the first show took place in France, at Versailles, as part of the Bucharest National Opera tour on the occasion of the Olympic Games and the inauguration of the Romanian House at the Romanian Embassy in Paris. Today, the Romanian Orthodox Church of Saints Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael in Paris will host a program of sacred music presented by the orchestra and choir of the Bucharest National Opera. On July 25, 2024, the Bucharest National Opera will provide the opening musical moment of the inauguration ceremony of the House of Romania - a joint project organized by the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) at the Romanian Embassy in France, which becomes for one month the epicenter of support and promotion of the Romanian Olympic Team. The project includes a series of cultural events intended to pay tribute to Romanian athletes, thus strengthening the cultural and sports ties between Romania and France in the context of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

At Casa României, on August 9, 2024, ICR Paris organizes, together with the Ivan Patzaichin Association - Mila 23, the international premiere of the film "Ivan, the man with roots in the water", directed by Ana Preda, who portrays Ivan Patzaichin, multiple Olympic, world and European canoe champion, originally from Mila 23, a small village in the heart of the Danube Delta. A biographical documentary that explores the life and legacy of Ivan Patzaichin in a deeply personal and cinematic way. The production signed by TVR and the Ivan Patzaichin Association - Mila 23, will be preceded by a conference and a discussion with the public, with Georgiana Patzaichin, Ivona Patzaichin-Rusu, Teodor Frolu, Ana Preda, Oana Costinaş, Cristian China Birta as guests. and Sonia Simionov.

Versiunea în limba română

