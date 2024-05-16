The students hold a congress in the middle of the election campaign

Versiunea în limba română

Divided into a multitude of organizations, students try to make their voices heard in a year marked by election campaigns. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I don't, because I don't always plan the best actions. The 16th edition of the Romanian Students' Congress, an event funded by the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, will take place at the end of this week. According to the Students' Union, this year's edition has as its central theme the "Manifesto of student electors of the year 2024" and aims to bring into discussion relevant legislative proposals that address the problems encountered in the higher education system. Mircea Geoană, Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Natalia-Elena Intotero, Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Sorin Câmpeanu, President of the National Council of Rectors, Nicu Ştefănuţă, MEP, are invited to this year's edition of the Romanian Students' Congress. George Cristian Tuţă, quaestor of the Chamber of Deputies, and Valentin Navrăpescu, president of ARACIS.

On the same day, Saturday, in Piaţa Victoriei, more than 700 students will participate in a public meeting, under the aegis of "Students' power is the vote!", to encourage voting in this election year. The Romanian Students' Union brings together 115 organizations from 16 university centers.