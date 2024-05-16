Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The students hold a congress in the middle of the election campaign

O.D.
English Section / 16 mai

The students hold a congress in the middle of the election campaign

Versiunea în limba română

Divided into a multitude of organizations, students try to make their voices heard in a year marked by election campaigns. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I don't, because I don't always plan the best actions. The 16th edition of the Romanian Students' Congress, an event funded by the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, will take place at the end of this week. According to the Students' Union, this year's edition has as its central theme the "Manifesto of student electors of the year 2024" and aims to bring into discussion relevant legislative proposals that address the problems encountered in the higher education system. Mircea Geoană, Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Natalia-Elena Intotero, Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Sorin Câmpeanu, President of the National Council of Rectors, Nicu Ştefănuţă, MEP, are invited to this year's edition of the Romanian Students' Congress. George Cristian Tuţă, quaestor of the Chamber of Deputies, and Valentin Navrăpescu, president of ARACIS.

On the same day, Saturday, in Piaţa Victoriei, more than 700 students will participate in a public meeting, under the aegis of "Students' power is the vote!", to encourage voting in this election year. The Romanian Students' Union brings together 115 organizations from 16 university centers.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

16 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 16 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

16 mai
Ediţia din 16.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

15 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9765
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5960
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0773
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8018
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.0728

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb