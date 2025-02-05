Versiunea în limba română

In a demonstration of double standards and selective priorities, the Trump administration took an unprecedented decision on January 20: a 90-day suspension of all US foreign aid. This measure affects both military support for Ukraine and the work of non-governmental organizations around the world, including those providing social and humanitarian assistance in critical areas. And yet, inexplicably, this suspension does not apply to Israel. While support for Ukraine is on hold, the Trump administration is seeking Congressional approval for a new arms package for Israel, demonstrating once again that when it comes to Tel Aviv, the rules are changing.

Under the pretext of eliminating waste and combating corruption in foreign aid, Trump imposed this harsh measure, leaving support for numerous countries and causes in the lurch. But Israel, conveniently, remains untouched by these cuts. Moreover, the US is preparing a new military supply package worth $1 billion, which includes 4,700 medium bombs (around 500 kilograms each) and several armored vehicles. The Wall Street Journal revealed this transaction, emphasizing that these weapons will be financed from the billions of dollars that the US provides Israel annually in the form of military aid.

The decision comes at a sensitive time, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Washington for talks with Trump. Among the topics discussed are maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, a possible agreement to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and a massive package of arms transfers worth a total of $8 billion. Netanyahu is the first world leader to meet with Trump yesterday since his inauguration on January 20, a clear signal of the special relationship between the US and Israel, a relationship that does not seem to be affected by the restrictions imposed on other states.

While support for Israel continues unabated, the rest of the world is feeling the effects of Trump's decision. Non-governmental organizations that depend on American funds to provide health, education, and humanitarian aid are being forced to suspend their activities. Ukraine, in conflict with Russia, is seeing crucial US military support temporarily cut off, leaving the front line vulnerable. But for Israel, all these austerity and economic rationales are disappearing, replaced by a continuous flow of weapons and funds.

In an even more provocative gesture, Trump lifted the Biden administration's blockade on a bomb shipment to Israel, a decision that will increase tensions in the region. Thus, last week the White House Administration made another delivery of heavy bombs (nearly one ton each bomb) to Israel.

Furthermore, the US announced that it would completely stop funding UNRWA (the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East), an organization accused by Israel of having ties to Hamas. Thus, in addition to the massive arms shipment to Israel, Washington is also ensuring a drastic reduction in humanitarian support for the Palestinians, accentuating the imbalances and tensions in the region.

This discrepancy raises fundamental questions about the priorities and principles of the Trump administration. If the justification for suspending foreign aid is to eliminate waste and corruption, how can we explain the fact that Israel remains the exception to the rule? If Ukraine, a country at war, can be deprived of support for a period of 90 days, why does Israel receive an uninterrupted flow of military resources? And how can the US talk about global equity and justice, while applying blatant preferential treatment to a single ally?

What is happening now is not only evidence of political hypocrisy, but also a dangerous strategic move, which could have long-lasting effects on the global balance. Through this political double standard, the US risks eroding its international credibility and fueling feelings of frustration and hostility from its global partners. While Ukraine awaits vital support to defend its sovereignty, and NGOs around the world close their doors, Israel receives support in military equipment and weapons.