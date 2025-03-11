Ukraine, Congo and Jordan - the largest recipients of aid through USAID

Versiunea în limba română

The United States of America provided Ukraine, in 2024, with support of 6.1 billion dollars through the Agency for International Development (USAID), this being the highest financial aid granted by the US last year, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. It recalls that, since its invasion by Russia, Ukraine has benefited from foreign assistance of over 32.5 billion dollars through USAID.

According to the cited source, which is based on ForeignAssistance.gov data, in second place is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with 1.3 billion dollars, amid the escalation of violence in its capital and poverty. Jordan was also supported with the same amount in 2024. It is worth noting that there are other types of foreign aid (military, financial, humanitarian, etc.) that can be granted through various channels.

After Ukraine and the DRC, the top recipients of US foreign aid in 2024 were: Ethiopia ($1.2 billion, a country that is hit by civil conflict and drought), the West Bank and Gaza ($918 million), Sudan ($769 million), Nigeria ($763 million), Yemen ($753 million), Afghanistan ($743 million), and South Sudan ($727 million).

It is worth noting that in the West Bank and Gaza, more than 46,000 people have been killed in the war, with US aid going towards food and access to clean drinking water. The funding was also used for two hospitals that treat 33,000 patients each month.

In January 2025, the Trump administration abruptly froze almost all US foreign aid, with a 90-day review to ensure that the aid aligns with its new America-centric policies. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has effectively frozen bank accounts, closed offices, and laid off thousands of USAID workers around the world. As a result, payments of up to $1 billion for contracts already completed have been cut. These measures were recently challenged by the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week, the Supreme Court upheld an order by Judge Amir Ali of Washington, D.C., ordering the Trump administration to immediately unblock funding for contractors and grantees from USAID and the State Department.