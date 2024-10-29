Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
UrbanEye Film Festival, a project dedicated to cinema, architecture and urbanism

O.D.
29 octombrie

According to the organizers, the selection of films gathered in the "Spaces for everyone" section brings together documentaries that challenge us to look at architecture through the eyes of the most vulnerable and rethink the way public spaces are designed for people with disabilities. (Photo source: facebook / UrbanEye Film Festival)

UrbanEye Film Festival, a unique project dedicated to film, architecture and urbanism, takes place between November 6 and 10, at Cinema Elvire Popesco and ARCUB. For five days, those interested in topics in the field of architecture, urbanism, anthropology, sociology or public policies have the opportunity to take part in no less than 15 screenings. The program includes documentaries from around the world, films from France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Romania, which highlight topics related to cities, architecture, communities and the transformations that shape urban life. Monica Sebestyen, co-founder of the Festival, stated: "For over a decade, through the UrbanEye festival we want to show that the city and architecture should not be viewed as niche subjects. They belong to all of us equally and perhaps it would be good to reflect on them more often - in this way, we contribute to bringing residents together, but also to understanding the transformative processes of cities. How do we make living together better? and How do we make living better, together? are two key questions that we propose to reflect on throughout the five days of the 11th edition of the UrbanEye Film Festival".

According to the organizers, the selection of films brought together in the "Spaces for Everyone" section brings together documentaries that challenge us to look at architecture through the eyes of the most vulnerable and to rethink the way public spaces are designed for people with disabilities: "How can we build cities that include everyone? How can architecture influence happiness? - two key questions that can find answers in the screenings and debates brought together under this theme". The section "People and Communities Changing Cities" groups documentary films that tell stories of resistance, solidarity and collective power, where the community comes together to protect what matters most. The third section, "Portraits", includes a selection of films that portray emblematic personalities and creations, offering an intimate look at the work and vision of architects who have left a strong mark on the world: a man, a building, an entire life dedicated to architecture.

Several archive films have been digitized and will be screened for the first time at the UrbanEyeFilm Festival Bucharest. Under the theme "The Socialist City: Social Engineering and Civic Involvement", 20 short films will be screened at Cinema Elvire Popesco - a selection curated by Ana Szel and Andrei Rus. They are films about Bucharest that probe the relationship between the authorities and citizens of the socialist period in the construction of a "new" society, aiming to describe the practices of negotiation and collaboration between them. The two series of screenings dedicated to archive films are accompanied by a broad debate: "Explorations of the city in archive films", which will be attended by Bogdan Iancu (anthropologist), Ştefan Bosomitu (historian), along with the two curators. Moderators: architects Irina Tulbure and Alex Axinte. At the same time, archive films are also the criterion according to which the guided tour routes present in the program of this year's edition of the UrbanEye Film Festival were cut.

