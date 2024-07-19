Ursula von der Leyen, reinstalled as head of the European Commission

Versiunea în limba română

The European Parliament, with 401 votes in favor, 284 votes against, 15 abstentions and 7 null votes, decided yesterday to grant Ursula von der Leyen a new mandate as President of the European Commission, despite the fact that the EU Court of Justice ruled a day before the Community Executive did not respect the rules of transparency in the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of anti-Covid vaccines and despite the criminal files in which von der Leyen is accused by several people and organizations of committing several crimes in connection with that purchase.

Before MEPs cast their vote, there was a debate in the plenary of the Parliament in which Ursula von der Leyen presented the directions that the Commission will follow in its next mandate.

Defense, competitiveness, the continuation of the Green Deal, dialogue for a new common agricultural policy and the realization of social housing were the key points of the program that Ursula von der Leyen presented to the MEPs for her future 5-year mandate at the head of the European Commission.

Regarding competitiveness, von der Leyen stated: "Our competitiveness needs a strong boost because we are witnessing a change in the foundations of the global economy and those who will not be competitive will become dependent. That is why I propose that Europe move into a higher gear. Businesses need to run faster, we need less reporting and easy procedures for granting authorizations or permits. (...) I want us to check the situation of SMEs, which need better regulation, because they are the backbone of the European economy. That's why we have to stop doing micromanagement, and instead give more incentives to SMEs because they deserve them".

She proposed the continuation of the Green Deal and the setting of the 90% target for the year 2040 regarding economic decarbonisation, but also the conclusion of a green industrial agreement/pact.

The President of the European Commission pointed out: "Europe needs more investments in agriculture, industry, digital technologies, but also in people and their skills. That is why we want to perfect the capital market and mobilize more private funds, because at the moment this European market is fragmented and, because of this, annually 300 billion euros go to foreign markets. That is why I will propose the realization of a Union of savings and investments, because innovative start-ups no longer have to go to the USA and Asia to expand. We need the single deep capital market, a liquid market that allows start-ups to scale. In order to have more private investments, however, public funding is also needed. We need greater investment capacity, focused on policies, simpler for Member States. That is why I propose the creation of a European fund for competitiveness, which will focus on joint cross-border projects, which will stimulate development and strengthen the implementation of the green industrial pact".

That pact would be presented by Ursula von der Leyen within a maximum of 100 days from the start of the new mandate, and the document will channel investments in infrastructure, in clean energies, to continue the course of decarbonization and reindustrialization.

• Strengthening security and defense at European level

Related to the problems faced by European farmers in recent years, the future Commission would initiate a strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture in the EU, and farmers, NGOs and those in the supply chains will be invited to the negotiation table establish together a new European agri-food strategy.

Ursula von der Leyen stated: "The position of farmers in the value chain must be strengthened and more incentives, innovation and access to capital are needed to have sustainable, sustainable agriculture. Farmers who do this will be rewarded accordingly."

The President of the European Commission also pointed out that Europe is facing a housing crisis, as apartment prices and rents are rising. That is why von der Leyen said that he will appoint a European commissioner who will deal directly with this subject, for the realization of a European plan on affordable housing and the unlocking of public and private investments in this area.

Regarding security and defense, according to Mrs. von der Leyen, the European Defense Union will be built, based on a single defense market, which will have high-tech defense capabilities, but also a common air defense system. The President of the European Commission also said that the Europolice staff will be doubled, in order for the European agency to become truly operational, and that the Frontex staff will be tripled, reaching 30,000 employees who will deal with the defense of the EU's borders and the management of migration. Regarding the management of illegal migration, von der Leyen indicated that she will appoint a European Commissioner who will deal strictly with the Mediterranean region and work on an agenda for this area together with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas.

Ursula von der Leyen also mentioned the future creation of a European democracy shield, which will fight against information manipulation and foreign interference in the EU.

Regarding the enlargement of the Union, the president of the European Commission mentioned that the accession of the candidate states will be based on merit and that the respective countries must be fully prepared before the accession. She stated that the place of the states of the Western Balkans, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia is in the European Union.

• Pro-European parties supported von der Leyen's candidacy

The democratic, pro-European parties supported Ursula von der Leyen's candidacy for the head of the European Commission. Manfred Weber, the president of the EPP showed that the program of the president of the European Commission is one that promotes equity and prosperity as priorities of the European Union and that through the vote of June 9, 2024 the citizens chose "a democratic, not radical Europe, a united, not divided Europe" .

Iratxe Garcia Perez, president of the Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) said that the vote given by the deputies of this political group for Ursula von der Leyen is conditional on the achievement of the program of social equity, equal opportunities, competitiveness of Europe and the achievement of justice social.

Jordan Bardella, president of the political group European Patriots, argued that the future of Europe depends on the sovereignty of the member states and the achievement of strategic autonomy for Europe, and indicated that this is why they oppose the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen.

Nicola Proccacini, representative of the Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) said that the vote on von der Leyen would be based on the national interest of each member party of the political group, while Valerie Hayer stated that the Renew group would vote for Ursula's reinstatement von der Leyen, asking her to include the right to abortion in the Fundamental Charter of Human Rights.

Terry Reintke, the president of the European Greens, argued that the vote of democratic, pro-European forces is needed to isolate the extremist parties in the European Parliament and asked Mrs. von der Leyen to continue the implementation of the Green Deal, to ensure that the state of right and campaign for the abolition of the right of veto in the European Council and the Council of the European Union.

In contrast, Manon Aubry, co-chair of the European Left, said Ursula von der Leyen had protected multinational companies, offered no protection to European farmers or those working in public services, and had shown lack of transparency on procurement contracts of anti-Covid 19 vaccines.

Ewa Zajaczkowska-Hernik, representative of the political group of the European Sovereigns, said that von der Leyen is responsible for the destruction of European agriculture and the insecurity in Europe following the implementation of the Migration Pact.

Victor Negrescu, vice-president of the European Parliament and deputy from PSD/S&D said: "Today we are facing an important vote for the next European Commission but also regarding the way we want to shape the future of Europe. After seeing what happened today in plenary, we, the delegation of the Social Democratic Party, call for responsibility and, at the same time, underline the priorities we have for the future Commission. We are firmly convinced that more must be done to achieve Romania's full accession to the space Schengen At the same time, we want to underline the need for better policies that allow Europe to remain an economic leader, with a strong industry, dynamic SMEs and an adequate budget to meet the challenges we face. And we believe that we can actively contribute to this. Finally, we need more support for farmers, rural areas, as well as local investment. Equal pay for equal work also means fair subsidies for our farmers and at the same time the policy of cohesion must remain the core of regional development. We want a Commission that is in touch with citizens and comes up with solutions that meet their need for better living conditions, and we believe that we can work together to achieve this."

For his part, Siegfried Muresan, vice-president of the EPP, said: "We must be united and aware of our responsibility and we must defend the European Union from those who receive orders from Moscow and Beijing. Thanks to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Europe is safer today than it was 5 years ago. We no longer depend on Russia for our energy. We are strong and more independent. We are greener, more digital and more competitive. Ursula von der Leyen is a candidate for the presidency of the European Commission prepared to serve Europe and has a program that reflects the priorities of all those who believe in a strong and united European Union. We need to strengthen EU instruments, including the Community budget, and outline the budget for the multiannual financial framework post 2027 on the basic architecture, but with the views of the European Parliament included. We need to establish that whoever asks for European funds must respect European values".

Following the vote of the European Parliament, President Roberta Metsola will submit to the European Council the decision regarding the appointment of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission, and in the following period each of the 27 member states will designate the person who would occupy a position of European Commissioner.