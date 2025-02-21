Why is Călin Georgescu unbeatable?

Versiunea în limba română

Călin Georgescu has no opponent.

He cannot be stopped from marching towards Cotroceni by the parties in the ruling coalition, because they do not have the intellectual and moral resources to invent a real competitor for him.

They should reinvent themselves, their systems promote blackmailable puppets, uneducated, with diplomas without studies, stupid bribers hired on the sly, nephews, wives, mistresses (often, these categories overlap - you have a stupid and drunken whore hired on the sly, willing to give a bribe anyway, including in kind, promoted as a straw mayor).

The parties have already failed, taking Crin Antonescu out of the can, on the grounds that he has a parrot - well!, he is a parrot, but a parrot is not needed.

Antonescu does not understand what he is facing and, paradoxically, he implicitly propagandizes Georgescu, approaching his subjects unprepared.

After stating in Timişoara (February 18) that he has a National Project entitled "Western Romania", Antonescu said: "I believe that the project exists..."

What?!

He believes?!

Rather than Georgescu's handicapped Program "Food, Water, Energy", which is a written document (and therefore subject to concrete examination), it is much worse to state (with the usual air of terrible superiority) that you have an alternative Project, but, in fact, not even knowing if you have it.

In reality, this Project does not exist in the form of a document that can be examined.

How superficial!

What filth!

Until I rest, I will not lie down in bed.

Whiskey, drugs, poker.

The salary of the second wife.

The first committed suicide.

But Antonescu's limits in understanding his situation come from the fact that he does not understand who Georgescu is, what he wants and what he does.

In Timişoara, Antonescu lamented the nation's division: "It is this lack of cohesion and, more than that, this unprecedented division within the electoral body and within Romanian public opinion..."

The idea is common to that of Elena Lasconi, who, on Union Day, began to lament: "But don't you think we should make every day - Union Day? We are more divided than ever".

Lasconi's neuron is not working, she just laughs happily.

That same day, at the Pioneers' Palace, Georgescu was adored by the crowd.

He performed the Union Dance with his wife, the dancer.

No matter how much these people may fuss about their Western Romania, the Union Day was celebrated with the Hora Unirii, and the Union of those there was authentic.

Someone kissed Georgescu's hand, as if he were Popescu Piedone.

If Antonescu had been watching TV, he would have seen what it means to lament the division around you, when there is unity around Georgescu.

How stupid to be?!

Electoral disaster.

I wrote a phrase in two other articles, one and the same, hoping that maybe someone would notice it as a key phrase.

I reproduce it for the third time:

"At this time, the public image of Călin Georgescu is a collective construct fed by the mass of citizens - he is a virtual being animated".

(I developed the idea in a separate article - read it!: "The Georgescu Illusion, Probable Disillusion")

Why is it important, what does this mean?

Well, that makes Călin Georgescu an unbeatable candidate.

He is not one, but two:

- Georgescu1. is the ignorant pretending to be a teacher, an impostor with verbal tics and a bunch of aberrations who, sometimes, even seems to believe what he says;

- Georgescu2. is the virtual being animated by the aspirations of the crowd desiring a radical change, through which citizens can regain their personal and national dignity, give and receive appreciation, be treated according to merit, fairness and impartial justice, no longer be robbed by the state, etc.

I insist: the embarrassing being from point 1. is physical support for popular aspirations - a large number of citizens who hope to rediscover the meaning of life.

No blow given to Georgescu1. can harm Georgescu2.

There is an observation circulating on social media that illustrates the same idea, that he is the collective creation of the voters: "Georgescu speaks exactly the way stupid people think intelligent people speak".

I think the observation is correct.

None of the two million citizens who create Georgescu2. cares whether Georgescu1. is mentally weak, uneducated or an impostor.

Not even Georgescu1. can harm Georgescu2.

Georgescu2. taught us that we must be on good terms with our neighbors, with everyone, to negotiate intelligently, in our own interest; Georgescu1. started talking about the Romanian territories in Ukraine and that if Ukraine is dismembered, then we have the opportunity to recover them - basically, this was an immoral attempt to corrupt the people, bribing them with territories, so that they would go over to the Russian camp.

The Ukrainian government reacted indignantly.

Officially.

On occasion, no one noticed the contradiction between Georgescu2. and Georgescu1.

Or they didn't give it importance.

How can you compete with Georgescu2., if he symbolizes national dignity and unity?

Well, normally, any candidate promises national dignity and unity - so, how can they enter into controversy with their symbol?!

Who is Crin Antonescu compared to Georgescu1.?

Even if he doesn't have his own ideas, Antonescu is a god full of verve (probably practiced at restaurants in the province), he has a humor that makes him laugh, he can successfully ridicule his opponent.

Who is Crin Antonescu compared to Georgescu2.?

He's nobody.

He's Chucky kitsch.

He's a "false candidate", a scoundrel.

But Antonescu doesn't understand and he's also a stinker, he contradicts the Soviet Program "Food, Water, Energy" with a Project that doesn't exist as a document.

I think now he finds out that it doesn't exist.

Maybe not now either.

This caricature may be resting, or it may be sleeping.

For him, there are two distinct phases.

One prepares the other.

The order doesn't matter, it may start sleeping and only then rest.