Wildfires rage in Greece

Versiunea în limba română

Dozens of wildfires broke out across Greece over the weekend, fueled by strong winds and prolonged drought, according to Greek authorities. Firefighters have brought a major blaze under control in the Oropos region north of Athens, but the risk remains high across the country.

• Fire just 60km from Athens

The worst outbreak broke out in Oropos, about 60km from the capital, and was contained after hours of fighting the rapidly spreading flames. "While there is still light and with the help of helicopters, we need to quickly put out the remaining fires before the wind picks up again,” Kostas Tsigas, a spokesman for the firefighters' union, told Greek radio.

• Tense situation also on the island of Thasos

On the tourist island of Thasos, a fire forced the evacuation of a hotel and left several areas without electricity due to thick smoke and damage caused by the flames. Firefighters eventually managed to control the fire.

• 55 fires in 24 hours

According to authorities, 55 forest and vegetation fires were reported in just 24 hours. High-risk alerts remain in place for much of Greece, especially in the southern regions and coastal areas. The Civil Protection warns that, in the current weather conditions, even a minor outbreak can quickly turn into a major fire, completely getting out of control.

• Support provided to North Macedonia

The severity of the situation is not limited to the borders of Greece. Neighboring North Macedonia is also battling wildfires, and Greece has sent two firefighting aircraft and fire crews to provide humanitarian and operational support.

• Risk maps show imminent danger

According to the latest fire risk map issued by the Civil Protection, large areas of Greece are under code orange, the second highest level of danger. Weather conditions - onshore winds, high temperatures and lack of rainfall - are contributing to an explosion in the risk of fires during this period.

The severity of the current crisis demonstrates the extreme vulnerability of the Mediterranean region to climate change. While firefighters continue to heroically fight the flames, authorities are calling on the population to avoid any behavior that could generate open fires and to fully comply with the alerts issued. Greece, already in the midst of a torrid summer, is facing one of the most difficult climate challenges of the year.