Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Astronomical discovery: Galaxy NGC 3640, a "cosmic cannibal" in action

O.D.
English Section / 26 februarie

Astronomical discovery: Galaxy NGC 3640, a "cosmic cannibal" in action

Versiunea în limba română

Astronomers have identified an unusual elliptical galaxy that is systematically devouring smaller galaxies around it and preparing for another collision. Observations with the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed that galaxy NGC 3640, located 88 million light-years from Earth, is on the verge of merging with nearby galaxy NGC 3641.

A history of cosmic mergers

Data obtained by researchers at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy suggests that NGC 3640 has previously absorbed several smaller galaxies, the process leaving visible traces, such as its diffuse halo of light. These galactic "scars" are made up of old stars, considered by astronomers as "fossil markers" of its tumultuous past.

"Galaxies are constantly changing over time. As they travel through space, they can steal gas and stars from other galaxies or even merge with them completely," explains ESO.

An inevitable collision

Currently, the galaxies NGC 3640 and NGC 3641 have not begun the gravitational interaction that would deform their structures. However, their mutual attraction will increase over time, which will inevitably lead to a cosmic impact and the formation of a larger galaxy.

The phenomenon is not rare in the Universe. In fact, astronomers estimate that, in about 4 billion years, the Milky Way will merge with the neighboring galaxy Andromeda. This spectacular collision will lead to the formation of a supergalaxy, already called "Lactomeda", but the individual stars in the two galaxies will have little chance of colliding, due to the huge distances between them. Recent discoveries about NGC 3640 offer a fascinating window into how galaxies evolve and interact in the vastness of the Universe, helping researchers better understand the cosmic future of our own galaxy.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 februarie
Ediţia din 26.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7536
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3029
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0007
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur449.0238

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb