Astronomical discovery: Galaxy NGC 3640, a "cosmic cannibal" in action

Versiunea în limba română

Astronomers have identified an unusual elliptical galaxy that is systematically devouring smaller galaxies around it and preparing for another collision. Observations with the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT) have revealed that galaxy NGC 3640, located 88 million light-years from Earth, is on the verge of merging with nearby galaxy NGC 3641.

• A history of cosmic mergers

Data obtained by researchers at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy suggests that NGC 3640 has previously absorbed several smaller galaxies, the process leaving visible traces, such as its diffuse halo of light. These galactic "scars" are made up of old stars, considered by astronomers as "fossil markers" of its tumultuous past.

"Galaxies are constantly changing over time. As they travel through space, they can steal gas and stars from other galaxies or even merge with them completely," explains ESO.

• An inevitable collision

Currently, the galaxies NGC 3640 and NGC 3641 have not begun the gravitational interaction that would deform their structures. However, their mutual attraction will increase over time, which will inevitably lead to a cosmic impact and the formation of a larger galaxy.

The phenomenon is not rare in the Universe. In fact, astronomers estimate that, in about 4 billion years, the Milky Way will merge with the neighboring galaxy Andromeda. This spectacular collision will lead to the formation of a supergalaxy, already called "Lactomeda", but the individual stars in the two galaxies will have little chance of colliding, due to the huge distances between them. Recent discoveries about NGC 3640 offer a fascinating window into how galaxies evolve and interact in the vastness of the Universe, helping researchers better understand the cosmic future of our own galaxy.