Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Bucovina-Club de Munte sold land for 1.2 million euros

A.I.
English Section / 19 februarie

Bucovina-Club de Munte sold land for 1.2 million euros

Versiunea în limba română

Bucovina-Club de Munte, a company controlled by the former SIF Muntenia, sold nine land lots with a total area of 94,877 square meters, located in Gura Humorului, Ariniş area, Suceava county, through a competitive auction, according to a report by the issuer published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

The property was awarded at a price of 1.2 million euros, plus VAT. "According to the conditions of the auction specifications, the sale-purchase contract for the property is to be concluded within a maximum of 30 calendar days from the date of obtaining the approval of the general meeting of the company's shareholders, which was convened for March 10/11, 2025," the BVB report states.

Bucovina-Club de Munte wants to sell land for which it wants to obtain 1.9 million euros excluding VAT. For the land in Gura Humorului, the minimum sale price was 1.17 million euros excluding VAT.

Also on March 10, Bucovina-Club de Munte shareholders will have on the table the approval of the redemption of fund units held by the company. At the end of September last year, the entity held fund units purchased in 2018 from the Star Value Closed-End Investment Fund, managed by SAI Star Asset Management. FII Star Value is one of the interposed funds used by the former SIF Banat-Crişana and SIF Muntenia for the hostile takeover of the former SIF Oltenia.

In June last year, the company announced that, following an auction, the Best Western Bucovina Hotel in Gura Humorului and the Ariniş tourist inn were sold for the sum of three million euros excluding VAT. Thus, Bucovina-Club de Munte has given up its hotel and tourism activity, the four-star Best Western Bucovina hotel being the company's main asset.

Bucovina-Club de Munte will present its preliminary financial results for last year on February 28. Longshield Investment Group owns 74% of the company, whose stock market valuation amounts to about 27 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 februarie
Ediţia din 19.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7573
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2777
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9915
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur445.0254

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb