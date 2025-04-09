BURSA File | America Today: Isolation, Polarization, Global Reconfiguration (Second Episode)

Versiunea în limba română

The previous episode analyzed in detail the internal divisions that mark Donald Trump's second term: political polarization, conservative support, but also sophisticated forms of internal opposition. Now, the gaze turns outward. What does Trump 2.0 mean for the rest of the world? What do allies say, what do rivals do, how do global markets respond?

• The US's foreign situation

• A. Who supports Trump internationally

As Donald Trump continues his second term in the White House, international signals are mixed. Although a good part of the US's traditional allies have expressed concerns or opposition to the new administration's foreign and trade policy, the American president continues to attract support from certain external circles - especially from Latin America and Central Europe.

• El Salvador: Bukele and Trump - a strategic alliance

One of President Trump's most vocal supporters is Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador. In a gesture interpreted as direct support for US anti-immigration policy, Bukele agreed to host members of the Tren de Aragua criminal group, deported by US authorities, based on a new policy that invokes the Alien Enemies Act - controversial in international circles for its aggressive interpretation of immigration legislation.

"Your support in my efforts to combat illegal immigration is deeply appreciated," Trump said in a message sent to the Salvadoran leader. This partnership highlights a shared interest in tough measures in terms of security and migration control (New York Post, 2025).

• Central Europe: Nationalist Sympathy and Geopolitical Reservations

In Central and Eastern Europe, nationalist and conservative parties enthusiastically welcomed Trump's return to office. These include Poland's Law and Justice (PiS), which, despite internal divisions, saw Trump as an ally against European federalism and Western progressivism.

However, the initial tone of enthusiasm was followed by reservations expressed by regional leaders, especially regarding the Trump administration's openness towards Russia. The White House's ambiguous rhetoric on the conflict in Ukraine and the lack of a firm commitment to NATO have raised concerns, especially in Poland and the Baltic states, which rely on American support in the face of threats from the East (Financial Times, 2025).

While international support for the Trump 2.0 administration is not as broad as it was in 2017, specific bilateral relations remain essential. Leaders such as Bukele openly support the US president's policies, while in Central Europe, support is more ideological than strategic - conditioned by the White House's geopolitical positioning.

• B. Who opposes American policies

After beginning his second term in January 2025, President Donald Trump resumed a series of controversial trade and foreign policies that provoked a strong global reaction. From tariffs imposed on strategic partners to withdrawals from international agreements, the Trump 2.0 Administration has faced broad international opposition, both from governments and global organizations.

What does America's isolation mean in real terms? Loss of hegemony or just a strategic pause? For an analysis of the global mutations caused by Trump 2.0, see the dedicated article: "The Geopolitical Effects of an Isolated America: From Hegemon to Outsider?"

• The European Union and Asian Allies: Reaction to Protectionism

The leaders of the European Union, along with those of Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea, have collectively condemned the new tariffs imposed by the US - 20% on imports from the EU, 10% on imports from the UK and 34% on imports from China.

They described the measures as "protectionist and destabilising for global trade", accusing Washington of undermining the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and violating multilateral trade agreements (Reuters, 2025).

A major economic signal came in April 2025 from the Danish company Maersk, a global leader in maritime transport, which announced the suspension of all trade routes to and from the United States. The reason given was "the legislative unpredictability and geopolitical instability generated by the policies of the Trump administration" (Financial Times, 2 April 2025).

This unprecedented decision was followed by similar or cautious reactions from other shipping giants:

- CMA CGM (France) announced the "temporary revision" of its trade routes to the US, redirecting volumes to Asia and Latin America (Le Monde, April 3, 2025). Before Donald Trump's announcement of new trade tariffs, CMA CGM had announced a $20 billion investment in the US, according to the French website Tf1info. Asked after the tariffs were announced what would happen to the investment plan, company representatives did not provide any answers to the French press;

- Evergreen Marine (Taiwan) avoided US East Coast ports and began using alternative routes through Mexico and Panama (Nikkei Asia, April 3, 2025);

- Hapag-Lloyd (Germany) issued a warning of "delays and capacity reductions" in the context of trade tensions with the US (Deutsche Welle, April 4, 2025).

These gestures signal a growing rift between the US and global maritime infrastructure, with direct implications for supply chains, international trade and America's image as a reliable economic actor.

Outside the maritime sector, other strategic areas have begun to show clear signs of withdrawal or caution towards the American market, in the context of the Trump 2.0 Administration. European energy giants Shell and BP have frozen investments in the US, citing the lack of predictability in environmental regulations and fiscal policies.

In parallel, major financial institutions such as BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank have reduced exposure to American securities and partnerships, anticipating a possible destabilization of the financial market.

Even the automotive industry has been affected: Volkswagen has postponed the launch of some electric models in the US, redirecting priorities to Asia. Thus, the effects of America's isolation are becoming visible beyond transport, indicating a systematic erosion of global trust in the US as a stable economic partner.

• Reaction of international organizations and NGOs

In addition to government partners, international organizations have expressed clear opposition. The United Nations has criticized the US withdrawal from several multilateral treaties, including some on climate change and migration.

Non-governmental organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the Southern Poverty Law Center have accused the administration of eroding human rights, particularly with regard to deportation policies and the restriction of access to asylum (Euronews, 2025).

• European leaders: direct criticism

Leaders from Western and Southern Europe, including Pedro Sanchez (Prime Minister of Spain) and Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy), have expressed concern about the White House's trade policies. They have warned that these measures could lead to a fragmentation of the global market and an escalation of trade conflicts between the world's major economies (El HuffPost, 2025).

• Coordinated international opposition

While President Trump maintains favorable relations with some international governments and leaders, opposition to his foreign and economic policies appears to be broader and more coordinated in his second term. From multilateral institutions to European and Asian leaders, the general tone is one of concern and resistance to an increasingly unilateral American vision.

In addition to diplomatic and trade opposition, the Trump 2.0 administration is also facing intense criticism from the international economic community, following a major miscalculation regarding the impact of the tariffs. The new measures announced in February 2025, which include tariffs of 20% on imports from the EU and 34% on imports from China, were presented as having the potential to generate additional revenues of $300 billion annually.

But independent assessments by the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute show that the administration has not taken into account the projected decline in import volumes caused by the tariffs themselves. The adjustments suggest that actual revenues would be between $90 billion and $120 billion - significantly below the announced figure.

This discrepancy was described by The Economist (March 29, 2025) as a case of "fiscal populism based on flawed models" that risks damaging both the credibility of the US government and the confidence of international investors.

• C. Comparative table: Support vs. International Opposition to Trump 2.0

Elon Musk tried to convince President Donald Trump to drop the tariffs, but failed to change his mind, according to international media. Instead, Trump raised the stakes and threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, in addition to the 34% announced last week.