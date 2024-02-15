Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
ChatGPT will know everything about users

O.D.
English Section / 15 februarie

ChatGPT will know everything about users

Artificial Intelligence is developing and increasing its capabilities. It is not yet clear whether this is good news or bad news. The future will tell us. According to experts, in the near future, ChatGPT will remember information about users, which can prove to be a double-edged sword. OpenAI has announced that it will endow ChatGPT with memory - the chatbot will remember information about the user from one chat to another. Thus, the chatbot will remember previous conversations and what it has learned about the user, being able to use this information to provide better personalized responses. Theoretically, this should materialize in a higher level of functionality and a better understanding of the requirements coming from users. On the other hand, as in the case of the services of other technology companies, the issue of privacy arises. In addition to training linguistic models, the information can be used to create a profile of the user, which can be used for ad targeting and other purposes. The so-called memory will be enabled by default, and those who do not want to use it will have to disable it manually. Those who prefer it, will be able to either let the chatbot learn everything it can about them, or choose to keep only certain information. Along with ChatGPT, all custom chatbots that are available in the official store operated by OpenAI will gain memory. At the moment, the memory is only available to a small percentage of users as part of a test.

On another level, but in the same area, Apple's iMessage messaging service and Microsoft's Bing and Edge search browsers should not be designated as "gatekeepers" under the European Union's strict digital competition laws. The commission closed an investigation that analyzed this subject. The decision is a victory for Apple, whose iMessage service has long faced complaints from Android users over incompatibilities. It means Apple won't be forced to open up its service's messaging infrastructure to alternatives, from Android device makers to Meta's WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, or encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram. Users have long complained that Apple shows messages from non-Apple users as green bubbles, as opposed to messages from other iMessage users, which are displayed in blue. Currently, only users of iPhones and other Apple devices such as iPads can use iMessage. The EU's competition restrictions will also not apply to Microsoft's Bing and Edge browsers, as well as the Redmond-based tech giant's online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising. A spokesperson for Apple told CNBC that it is satisfied with the Commission's decision. Microsoft welcomed the Commission's decision and said that Bing, Edge and Microsoft Advertising should be considered "market challengers" rather than incumbents.

