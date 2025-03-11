Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
China Expands AI Training for National Strategic Needs

O.D.
English Section / 11 martie

China Expands AI Training for National Strategic Needs

Versiunea în limba română

Top universities in China have announced plans to expand their artificial intelligence (AI) training programs as part of a national strategy to develop the critical field. The announcements come amid the success of Chinese startup DeepSeek, which has garnered international attention by building AI models comparable to those in the United States but at significantly lower costs. The progress has been described by analysts as a "Sputnik moment" for China, demonstrating Beijing's commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Expanding AI majors

Peking University said it will add 150 places by 2025 to train specialists in areas deemed of "national strategic importance" and "emerging frontier areas." The new places are mainly reserved for IT, engineering and clinical medicine majors. Renmin University also announced that it will allocate 100 more places to study AI, in order to stimulate innovation and develop digital capabilities. The decision is part of a strategy to transform China into an "education superpower" by focusing on training specialists in future technologies. Shanghai Jiao Tong University will, in turn, add 150 places to train specialists in "cutting-edge technologies", including AI, integrated circuits, biomedicine, health and alternative energy.

AI education introduced from primary school

In addition to expanding university programs, Chinese authorities announced in December an ambitious plan to introduce AI education from primary and secondary schools. The goal of this program is to cultivate students' creativity, scientific interest and digital skills, preparing them for an economy based on innovation and advanced technology. Through these initiatives, China is strengthening its position in the global race for dominance in the field of artificial intelligence, accelerating the formation of a generation of specialists to contribute to the country's technological development.

