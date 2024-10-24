Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Deforestation, a direct line to the spread of diseases

O.D.
English Section / 24 octombrie

Deforestation, a direct line to the spread of diseases

Versiunea în limba română

Human activity often has a boomerang effect. A new study has found that large-scale deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon is fueling the spread of malaria. Researchers from the United States and Brazil analyzed data from 2003 to 2022 and found that a 1% increase in the monthly rate of deforestation leads to an average 6.3% increase in malaria cases just one month later. The study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the US National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), shows that the effect of deforestation on malaria risk varies from state to state. However, the overall findings indicate a clear association between deforestation and an increase in the number of malaria cases. The research team explained that the Nyssorhynchus darlingi mosquito, which spreads malaria in Brazil, benefits from deforestation. After trees are cut down, these mosquitoes find better breeding habitats. They prefer clean, partially sunny water with aquatic vegetation but no decaying organic matter. Such conditions are rare in natural forests, where light is limited. However, as a result of logging, mosquitoes often find ideal breeding conditions at the edges of these cleared areas. In addition, people are more likely to come into contact with mosquitoes in deforested areas, which increases the risk of malaria. Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted by mosquitoes and is one of the most common infectious diseases. The disease manifests itself with high fever, chills, headache and muscle aches. Malaria can be fatal, especially in young children and adults with weakened immune systems. According to the World Health Organization, about 249 million people in 85 countries contracted malaria in 2022, leading to 608,000 deaths.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Video
