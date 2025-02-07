Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Domestic culture has entered the negotiation phase

O.D.
English Section / 7 februarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Natalia Intotero

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Culture has started negotiations with trade unionists. The inventory of movable heritage and the elimination of wage inequalities are among the topics discussed by the Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero, with representatives of trade unions and managers of museums under the authority of the institution she leads. According to the Minister: "As I promised, together with my colleagues from the Ministry, we sat down at the same table with representatives of trade unions and managers of museums under the authority of the Ministry of Culture. We want real collaboration to find the best solutions for the cultural sector. (...) Culture deserves respect and support, and through a solid partnership with all the actors involved, we will be able to build a fair and functional system. The dialogue continues, and our objective remains clear: concrete solutions for culture!"

According to her, the main topics discussed were: inventorying movable heritage - starting the inventory process in institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture; salary - eliminating inequities and identifying fair solutions; legislative amendment to start competitions for managers in institutions managed on an interim basis. Also discussed were amending the legal framework regarding the temporary export of movable heritage and ensuring the necessary resources to protect cultural objectives.

The negotiations are good, but a former minister comes with a different perspective on the problem. "If someone asks how much culture is worth in Romania, the answer is clear: exactly 0.07% of GDP," says Raluca Turcan, former Minister of Culture. "While there is heated discussion in the public space about the importance of national heritage, the reality shows otherwise: the budget of the Ministry of Culture is decreasing again! From 1.42 billion lei in 2024 to 1.40 billion lei in 2025 - that is, 1.16% less. Even worse, compared to GDP, the allocation for culture reaches a sad 0.07%! ", claims Turcan. According to her, theaters, museums, opera houses and all institutions of the Ministry of Culture will have less money: -6.15% in budget credits and -14.78% in commitment credits. Capital expenditures decrease dramatically, by -83%, although this is exactly where the greatest investments are needed for cultural institutions. The film industry is also hit hard - from 123 million lei in 2024, it reaches only 50 million lei, well below the necessary 192 million lei in budget credits and 273 million in commitment credits, warns the former minister.

