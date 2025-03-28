Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Education Minister: National Exam Mock Tests Must Offer Real Benefit to Students

O.D.
English Section / 28 martie

Education Minister: National Exam Mock Tests Must Offer Real Benefit to Students

National exam mock tests must not remain just statistical data, but must actively contribute to the educational process, said Education and Research Minister Daniel David. The official stressed that students must see a concrete gain from participating in these mock tests. The minister made these statements on the occasion of the opening of a working session within the project "Strengthening the Capacity of Bulgaria and Romania to Design and Deliver Curriculum Reforms and Improve Student Learning Outcomes".

The importance of using simulation results

"What we can do is ensure that these simulations fulfill their function. That is, after the simulations we do, it is very important to have discussions at the school level. The school should understand the situation it is in and take action. The discussions should go down to the student level, so that they see a gain by participating in these simulations," explained the minister. Daniel David also highlighted the role of parents in this process, emphasizing that they can be motivating factors for children, helping them understand the importance of assessments and actively engage in the educational process.

Simulations, a tool for personalized education

The minister emphasized that simulations are not just an administrative exercise, but must contribute to the development of personalized education. "Ultimately, it is a simulation, but we must show that we are not doing this simulation just for the sake of the system, but to reach each individual student. I would like these simulations to not just be a general report, statistical data. I really want to check how each school uses the data it has and how it reaches children in a personalized way," Daniel David said. This approach comes in the context in which the Ministry of Education and Research wants to transform simulations into an effective tool for identifying gaps in education and increasing student performance. Through these initiatives, it is hoped that students will benefit from better preparation and concrete support in order to successfully take national exams.

