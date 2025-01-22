Enescu Festival, a major stake for the Ministry of Culture

The "George Enescu' International Festival represents a major stake for the Ministry of Culture, this is also reflected in its financing.

The festival is an international reference point for artistic excellence, says the Minister of Culture, Natalia Intotero: "Today I had the pleasure of participating in the press conference dedicated to the launch of the "George Enescu' International Festival program. The "George Enescu' Festival is much more than a simple artistic event; it is a symbol of Romanian cultural value, an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of a genius of classical music, George Enescu. Under the high Patronage of the President of Romania and with the support of the Ministry of Culture, this festival has become an international reference point for artistic excellence." The Minister expressed his satisfaction for the support of educational activities for students, pupils and young artists, through internship programs, training sessions and masterclasses, also in this year's edition: "Moreover, the volunteering and internship programs dedicated to music students offer young people a special practical experience. These initiatives not only encourage the development of their careers in the artistic field, but also contribute to educating and raising awareness of a wider audience about the importance of culture in everyday life. The "Enescu' Festival thus becomes a true launching pad for young talents and an opportunity to build a cultural future for Romania. I firmly believe that education goes hand in hand with culture, and the "George Enescu' Festival is an eloquent example of this." Natalia Intotero states that "it is a source of pride that the festival manages to attract visitors from all over the world, stimulating not only culture, but also the national economy through tourism and increasing income" and emphasizes that "the Ministry of Culture will always remain by this special project, continuously supporting culture and promoting Romania's image internationally".

Subscriptions for the XXVIIth edition of the "George Enescu' International Festival have been put on sale starting yesterday, announced Cristina Uruc, the interim manager of ARTEXIM, the festival organizer. She specified that there will be no more subscription lottery for this year's edition: "The XXVIIth edition of the "Enescu' Festival promises to be a challenging one, perhaps one of the most challenging from an organizational point of view. (...) Subscriptions will be available at eventim.ro. (...) There will be no more subscription lottery for this year's edition. (...) A number of subscriptions representing 25% of the total seats on sale have been put on sale and will be available until February 14. Individual tickets will also be available from February 15".

The maximum price of a subscription will be 5,390 lei. "As for prices, at the Palace Hall, we fall between 1,653 lei, the discounted price for pupils, students and pensioners, and the maximum price of 5,390 lei. If we divide this amount by 27 concerts (which will take place at the Palace Hall - ed.), we will see that a ticket to a concert with renowned conductors from all over the world will not cost more than 200 lei, even 199 lei or so. It is a price that can only be competitive compared to the prices currently on the market". Individual tickets will go on sale starting February 15, and prices will range from 85 lei to 280 lei. The 27th edition of the "George Enescu' International Festival will take place from August 24 to September 21.