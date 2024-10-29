Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Explosive trial in the Netherlands: Bill Gates and Mark Rutte, accused for promoting anti-Covid 19 vaccines

George Marinescu
English Section / 29 octombrie

Explosive trial in the Netherlands: Bill Gates and Mark Rutte, accused for promoting anti-Covid 19 vaccines

Versiunea în limba română

Billionaire Bill Gates will be tried for alleged damages caused by the promotion of anti-Covid 19 vaccines, according to the decision taken by a court in the Netherlands, cited by the publication France-Soir. The complaint was initiated by a group of Dutch citizens who believe that Gates and other influential figures have contributed to the spread of vaccines that, in their opinion, have caused negative health effects. The quoted source shows that Bill Gates is not the only defendant in this case. Among the accused are Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, currently the Secretary General of NATO. Mark Rutte is accused, along with other Dutch officials, of assuring the population that anti-COVID-19 vaccines are "safe and effective" without providing full information on possible side effects. Members of the OMT (Outbreak Management Team) in the Netherlands, an advisory organization in the management of the COVID-19 crisis, are also accused of the same facts.

Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates has often been in the spotlight for his public health initiatives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. His foundation, the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation, has a long history of collaborations in the field of vaccination through partnerships with global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and GAVI - the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization. The foundation's involvement in these initiatives has led to the funding of extensive vaccination campaigns around the world, including to combat COVID-19.

According to the cited source, among the evidence in the lawsuit is a statement from 2020 in which Gates said in an interview with NBC News that "all vaccines will succeed" and the book COVID-19: The Great Reset, written by Klaus Schwab , detailing the vision of the World Economic Forum (WEF) regarding the transformation of society in the context of the pandemic. The plaintiffs charge that such statements promoted the idea that the vaccines were completely safe without acknowledging the possible risks, resulting in health damage.

Bill Gates tried to challenge the jurisdiction of the Dutch court, arguing that it did not have jurisdiction to try him, given that he is not a resident of that country. However, on October 16, the Court of First Instance in Leeuwarden rejected Gates' request, noting that given the interrelated nature of the allegations against all parties, it is more "efficient" for all claims to be assessed together. In addition, Bill Gates was ordered to cover the legal costs of the appeal filed and rejected, which amount to approximately 1,406 euros.

The Dutch court's decision opened the way for a large-scale trial, and on November 27, 2024, Bill Gates and the other defendants are due to present their defense. Regardless of the outcome, this case could have a significant impact on international health policies and cause a shift in perspective regarding the involvement of major philanthropists and corporations in global health initiatives.

France Soir journalists point out that while this is the first time that Bill Gates has been tried in Europe for his role in promoting anti-COVID-19 vaccines, his foundation has previously been criticized for other vaccination initiatives. In particular, a Gates Foundation-funded polio vaccination program in India has sparked controversy due to an increase in cases of acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP) among vaccinated children. Studies published by the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics suggest that the increased number of NPAFP cases would be "proportional to the number of doses of oral polio vaccine administered", although the World Health Organization only recognizes the risk of vaccine-associated polio in a very small number of cases .

One of the central aspects of the allegations is the possible conflicts of interest of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Gates Foundation funds GAVI, WHO's main vaccination partner, while it also has financial and collaborative agreements with the Pasteur Institute for vaccine production. This type of relationship, called conflicts of interest, is rarely strictly regulated at the international level, even if there are laws that sanction this type of association.

