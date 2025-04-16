Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Extreme poverty can affect babies' brains

O.D.
English Section / 16 aprilie

Extreme poverty can affect babies' brains

A study in the UK reveals that extreme poverty can have as strong an impact on babies' brain development as premature birth. Even if babies are born at term, poor socio-economic conditions can negatively influence early brain development. The research, carried out as part of the Theirworld Edinburgh Birth Cohort programme, showed that babies who grow up in poor neighbourhoods - where families face low income, limited access to education and employment opportunities, and few resources - can develop delays in brain and language development. The finding is all the more significant as, in the UK, almost 1 in 12 babies is born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy - the main risk factor for neonatal mortality. However, the study shows that the effects of poverty on the brain of a child born at term can be comparable to those of a premature birth.

The solution: supporting vulnerable families

The researchers point out that support for disadvantaged families - through public policies, educational programs and economic support - could have a positive impact on children's neurological and linguistic development. "Investments in early support for children from vulnerable backgrounds can reduce developmental gaps and contribute to a fairer society," the study concludes.

The situation in the European Union

In 2023, an estimated 94.6 million people in the European Union, representing 21.4% of the population, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This risk is particularly high among the unemployed (66.3%) and the inactive (43.2%), compared to those in employment (11.3%), EU data show. As for children, almost 1 in 4 are in this situation, which means about 20 million children across the European Union, according to information provided by UNICEF. Romania faces one of the highest rates of at-risk-of-poverty and social exclusion in the EU, standing at 32% in 2023. In the case of children under 18, this rate was 26.2% in December 2024, according to official data. Although the overall poverty rate fell to 7.1% in 2021, significant disparities persist between urban and rural areas, where poverty is much more pronounced.

