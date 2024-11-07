Film: 6,000,000 euros in funding for dozens of projects

Versiunea în limba română

Film producers and distributors are receiving a helping hand from the authorities. The Ministry of Culture, through the Project Management Unit, as the coordinator of reforms and investments and provider and administrator of the de minimis aid scheme, will contract 47 projects within the call "Supporting cultural initiatives to accelerate the digitalization of film production and distribution, including cinematographic films". According to the ministry, the budget is 5 million euros (24,841,500 lei), representing the contribution from the PNRR, to which is added approximately 1 million euros (4,750,000 lei), the value related to VAT, from the state budget. Each project will benefit from a maximum of 100,000 euros and will have a duration of no more than six months, the Ministry of Culture specified. "This call for projects supports film producers and distributors in Romania, aiming to facilitate the increase in the competitiveness of Romanian companies in the film industry, on national, European and international markets, the modernization of the current mode of production, distribution and consumption, but also to increase the capacity to respond to new consumer challenges in order to adapt the cultural sector to the requirements and opportunities of the digital age", explained the cited source. According to the ministry, the indicator assumed by the PNRR (40 film producers and distributors) was exceeded, so that 47 beneficiaries will develop diverse digital content intended for the Romanian public and beyond: from documentary and animated films, comedy shorts, film trailers, teasers for feature film projects, to the digitization of Romanian films.