Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Football and money: another Romanian businessman, shareholder in a major Italian club

O.D.
English Section / 17 ianuarie

Photo source: www.presidioinvestors.com

Photo source: www.presidioinvestors.com

Versiunea în limba română

Local football is increasingly well represented in Italy, both through players and investors, more recently. After Dan Ţucu bought the majority stake in Genoa, another businessman with Romanian roots is investing in a traditional Serie A team. The American investment fund Presidio Investors, where Christian Puscasiu is managing partner, bought the Italian football club Hellas Verona from the Italian entrepreneur Maurizio Setti. Presidio Investors, based in Texas, is the latest American group to buy an Italian football club. Top clubs Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma, Parma, Fiorentina, Venezia and Atalanta are all controlled by American owners. "We have worked hard in recent months to achieve this goal and we are looking forward to taking our first steps in this historic city, leading a club that is an integral part of Verona and its people," said Christian Puscasiu. Financial details were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal values the club at 120-130 million euros ($123-134 million), including debt and some variable components. Verona, which won its only national championship in 1985, is currently 17th in Serie A, just above the relegation zone. Maurizio Setti, who was advised by Deutsche Bank on the deal, will remain at the club as chief advisor for football operations. He has been in charge for 13 years. Italo Zanzi, the former chief executive of AS Roma, will take over as executive chairman.

Christian Puscasiu joined Presidio Investors in 2017 and has been, according to news.ro, an active private equity investor, entrepreneur and professor. Puscasiu lives in California. Before joining Presidio, he was Co-Head of Direct Private Equity Investments at Caisse de depôt et placement du Quebec ("CDPQ"), Canada's second largest pension fund manager, managing a private equity portfolio of over $30 billion. His team has invested over $4 billion directly in companies. Christian Puscasiu holds an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley in electrical and computer engineering.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

17 ianuarie
Ediţia din 17.01.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
domeniileostrov.ro
leonidas-universitate.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9749
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8347
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3037
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9018
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur420.8502

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

erfi.ro
oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb