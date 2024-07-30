Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Founder of CPM Group: "De-dollarization will backfire on countries trying to move away from the dollar"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 30 iulie

Founder of CPM Group: "De-dollarization will backfire on countries trying to move away from the dollar"

Versiunea în limba română

The US currency is up 40% from its 2011 lows, while currencies such as the yuan have depreciated against the dollar over the past decade, according to Business Insider

"The transition to another currency regime is not impossible, but it will either take decades or occur at the end of a huge global economic and financial collapse, which I do not see happening," says the analyst

De-dollarization is a fad, which will likely backfire on countries trying to move away from the US currency, affecting their economies, believes Jeffrey Christian, longtime commodity analyst and founder of research and consulting group CPM, writes Business Insider, in an article published late last week.

In his opinion, despite de-dollarization efforts, it is unlikely that the dominance of the "greenback" will end, taking into account how widespread the currency of the United States is in the financial markets. "I think de-dollarization is a dream of some of us," Christian said in an interview with Business Insider.

"There is the idea of moving to a multi-international currency regime, which is great, but the logistics behind it are extremely daunting, because all governments and countries would have to change the way they operate with currencies."

Just a buzzword

Christian is part of the group of de-dollarization skeptics on Wall Street who see the idea as nothing more than a buzzword, according to the American publication. De-dollarization is a "myth", "nonsense" and a "bad joke", Christian told his clients earlier this year, adding that he did not take fears that the dollar would be replaced by another currency very seriously.

This is partly because countries that are "determined" not to use the dollar face a number of economic consequences, including:

Payment problems

First, countries moving toward de-dollarization have problems with payments, according to the analyst. He gave the example of India which last year insisted on buying Russian oil in rupees and dirhams - the currency of the United Arab Emirates. But according to traders, this has caused at least seven India-bound oil tankers to return to Russia, according to a Reuters report.

Disagreements between countries over payments stem from the fact that other currencies are not nearly as liquid as the dollar, which is the most widely used currency in global markets, and as a share of central banks' currency holdings.

"Other currencies, such as the Chinese yuan, are subject to strict capital controls that make them less liquid and therefore less attractive than the dollar," Christian said. "It is also difficult to rapidly increase the liquidity of a currency without causing high inflation."

Restriction of Trade

Second, countries that try to phase out the dollar risk stifling their imports and exports. Again, this is because the dollar is the most used currency in global transactions, and not using it can limit a nation's scope of trading partners, which also affects economic growth, according to the analyst.

Russia is one such example, according to an economist at UC-Berkeley University in California. The regime in Moscow ditched the dollar after the country was hit by sanctions in 2022, which has isolated Russia in international markets, which may further weaken its economy.

Value erosion

Third, by holding other currencies, central banks risk making a "bad investment" because the US dollar preserves value better, says the founder of the CPM Group.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the value of the U.S. currency against a basket of six other currencies, has appreciated about 40 percent from its 2011 low, while currencies such as the yuan have depreciated against the dollar over the past decade.

In fact, with the exception of Russia where geopolitical tensions have an impact on economic policies, Jeffrey Christian does not see "too many" countries in the world going for a large-scale de-dollarization. In his opinion, given how much the dollar is used in financial markets, it would take decades for the US currency to be replaced, if ever.

"The transition to another international currency regime less dependent on the dollar has these massive impediments. It's not impossible, but it's either going to take decades to execute, or it's going to come at the end of a massive global economic and financial collapse, which I don't see happening," Christian said, as quoted by Business Insider.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 30 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

30 iulie
Ediţia din 30.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

29 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9720
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5874
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1870
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8851
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur352.6919

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb