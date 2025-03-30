Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
From Denmark's "Târţa-pârţa" to Georgescu's "mystical mission": how Ion Cristoiu lost his credibility

MAKE
English Section / 30 martie

Someone wants Cristoiu's organs. Illustration by MAKE.

Someone wants Cristoiu's organs. Illustration by MAKE.

Versiunea în limba română

Ion Cristoiu hasn't gone senile, nor is he outdated - not by numbers or by the times. He's grabbed his orange plastic belt and the phosphorescent watch from under the blanket and, more importantly, he's become a TikToker, posting three to four TikToks a day.

He says, ha, ha! TikTok is the future.

He's keeping up with the times.

And the times, whatever people may say, belong to idiots who communicate with emojis. So the famous journalist plays charades - he talks, laughs, stares left and right as if someone were after his organs - and these faces now serve as arguments at the biological age of 76.

A three-legged chicken beating a Trabant, a cow with its udder in a bra, and Emil Constantinescu as president are his great journalistic feats (although Cristian Tudor Popescu claims he's the one who actually appoints presidents; Florin Salam is king of Romania, or so he says).

In the TikTok era, Master Cristoiu claims that neutrality ensures a journalist's ethics.

This, of course, is a stupidity on par with Vasile Bănescu of the National Audiovisual Council saying: "contradicting an institution's decisions is not part of an objective journalist's job."

So I'm a clothespin and not allowed to criticize the government.

And you aren't either.

Anyone can be a journalist.

To the less educated, "objective" means "impartial."

And "impartial" means not taking a stand against injustice, but remaining neutral.

As I said, these are not the days of Eminescu or Arghezi (history teaches us they were also journalists - and far from neutral).

In his neutrality, Cristoiu has kneeled at the icon of Călin Georgescu, alongside Masters Marius Tucă, H.D. Hartmann, and Robert Turcescu (the one who discovered he was an undercover officer).

Master Cozmin Guşă also kneels - but before Diana Şoşoacă's icon. Big difference!

Cristoiu claims Georgescu had a "mystical mission" - and that he fulfilled it.

Has Georgescu already become president? Or did God not want him, after all?

Well, for fanatics, the concrete doesn't really matter.

Probably the great journalist (let's be honest, being a great thinker is not a requirement) is referring to a "spiritual awakening," although the phrase is nonsense - and, awakened or not, no more than 0.5% of voters showed up to celebrate the Excluded President on his birthday.

What remains for Master Cristoiu to do is to reconcile fanaticism with journalistic neutrality.

No problem.

But there's something else he needs to reconcile: the deep contradiction exposed in a TikTok where he talks about Greenland. How can Cristoiu - a Georgescu supporter and defender of national sovereignty - downplay the sovereignty of others?

Read what Cristoiu said on TikTok and be amazed:

If "foreign protection" is colonization for Romania, then why is it salvation for Greenland?

Read the critique of what Cristoiu stated:

This double moral standard isn't just a simple oversight - it's a clear symptom of ideological incoherence and, implicitly, of the Master's loss of credibility.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

