The visit of U.S. Vice President Vance to a military base in Greenland sparked various reactions in the international press, but the commentary offered by Ion Cristoiu in a recent TikTok clip raises serious questions not only about his understanding of contemporary geopolitics but also about the boundaries of morality in the Romanian public space.

In his usual style - ironic, seemingly lucid, yet profoundly distorting - Cristoiu argues that Trump, through his ambition to bring Greenland "under America's protection," is not "crazy," as claimed by both Western and Romanian media, but rather a visionary who thinks "50 years ahead."

At the same time, Denmark is portrayed as a weak state, lacking investment power, which should hand over the island to an all-powerful America.

• Value Inversion and the Glorification of Abuse

This rhetoric is far from a mere journalistic opinion - it is a serious act of mystification.

Cristoiu promotes a colonialist logic: if a state doesn't "capitalize" on its territories, a great power has the right - even the duty - to "protect" them, potentially by taking them over. This is a dangerous moral reversal that ridicules the right to self-determination, national sovereignty, and the choices of local populations.

Denmark, ironically dismissed as a decrepit entity ("târţa-pârţa"), is in fact one of the most prosperous and equitable democracies in the world. With an efficient social model, a sustainable economy, and exceptional internal cohesion, it provides its citizens - including those in Greenland - with a standard of living far superior to that of the U.S., especially an America marked by polarization, inequality, and shrinking rights under Trump 2.0.

• Self-Determination - a Joke to Cristoiu?

"What's the big deal with independence?" asks Cristoiu, referring to the desire expressed by some Greenlanders to break away from Danish rule. His tone is not only cynical but deeply contemptuous.

For Cristoiu, self-determination seems like a romantic absurdity, and political dignity, a naïve notion.

Yet these are the very values on which international law and modern democracies are built.

• Trump as Geopolitical "Visionary" - A Toxic Mythology

Cristoiu goes further, offering a mystical reinterpretation of Donald Trump's decisions, portraying him as a leader who "sees the future," while the rest of the world underestimates him.

This is a common rhetorical strategy in authoritarian propaganda: excesses are normalized, rule-breaking is framed as "visionary," and critics are depicted as too limited to grasp the "big plan."

• The Blatant Contradiction: From Georgescu to Greenland

Perhaps the most serious issue is the deep ideological incoherence in Ion Cristoiu's discourse.

He has repeatedly positioned himself as a supporter of Romanian sovereigntism, including by promoting radical figures like Călin Georgescu, known for his ethno-nationalist and anti-globalist views.

And yet now, the same Cristoiu unreservedly endorses the idea that Greenland should be absorbed by a superpower in the name of "efficiency" and "investment."

This self-contradiction destroys any semblance of coherence and undermines his credibility.

If sovereignty is sacred for Romania, it must be sacred for Greenland too.

If not, then we are dealing with opportunistic propaganda - not with a principled worldview.

• Mystification Is Not Opinion - It's Propaganda

Ion Cristoiu's commentary is not just controversial - it's ideological manipulation disguised as humor and relativism.

Under the guise of lucidity, the journalist promotes an authoritarian worldview, where power justifies annexation and equitable democracies are mocked in favor of aggressive populism.

And this incoherence - between domestic sovereigntism and foreign imperialism - exposes the opportunistic and dangerous nature of his rhetoric.

