"If I Were from Greenland, I'd Be Happy to Move from Danish Rule to American Rule"

Ion Cristoiu has lost his moral compass, writing about events near the Arctic Circle. Below is a transcript of a TikTok video posted by Ion Cristoiu.

"U.S. Vice President Vance is visiting the American military base in Greenland, an occasion on which he reaffirmed the Trump administration's intention to bring Greenland under American protection - at the very least, not to say conquer it.

When Trump voiced this ambition about Greenland, the Western press - as well as our press, which copies the Western press - said he was nuts. What does he have to do with Greenland? Yesterday I showed you Putin's statement from Murmansk. Putin went to Murmansk, in the Arctic, to accelerate Russian investment - partly in nuclear arsenal in the area, but also for the North in general, for the battle over the Arctic. Putin can't be crazy - and both Russia and China have their eyes on the Arctic. Greenland is part of this battle for the Arctic.

Donald Trump seems crazy in everything he does - for example, trying to take over Ukraine's resources, being fixated on Greenland, on Panama... I think it's because he's thinking 50 years ahead of everyone else. It's clear he has an expertise - one that our own leaders should have - about the future. That's how it works at the level of powers like America, Russia, or China. Decisions are made with a 10-20-year outlook. They may seem absurd now, but in time they could prove useful.

I don't understand what the big fuss is about his wanting to take Greenland. Greenland is a large island and belongs to Denmark. Denmark is barely dragging itself along...

Recently, pro-semi-independence forces won the elections. The people there say Denmark is useless to them, it can barely sustain itself - let alone the island! And the Americans are saying - come to us, we're Americans, we'll invest.

Denmark can't invest - they're investing in their own sorry situation.

I don't see why this is such a scandal. Greenlanders are upset that Vance visited. I'd be thrilled - forget Denmark! It's like Turkey being under the control of Moldova. Or Siberia... They could come under American protection. I don't get why Greenlanders want independence... what are you gonna do with independence?

I believe that when Donald Trump talks about Greenland, he's thinking on a half-century scale."

TikTok / Ion Cristoiu

