Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

German companies face a wave of insolvencies

I.Ghe.
English Section / 14 aprilie

German companies face a wave of insolvencies

Versiunea în limba română

The difficult economic situation that persists in Germany continues to affect the business environment, pushing more and more companies towards bankruptcy, according to an article published by the German daily Zeit at the end of last week. The cited source states that, according to data published by the Federal Statistical Office, the number of insolvency applications recorded a new increase in March, rising by 5.7% compared to the same month last year. It is worth noting, however, that the growth rate remained in the single digit range for the first time since June 2024 (+6.3%).

According to the data presented by the German daily, in January 2025 local courts registered 1,830 corporate insolvency cases, 12.8% more than in January 2024. These involve creditors' claims totaling 5.3 billion euros, a notable increase compared to January 2024, when claims were below 3.5 billion euros. The most affected sectors remain, as in previous months, those of warehousing and transport, where companies were forced to file for insolvency more frequently than in other areas. During the whole of 2024, district courts received 21,812 insolvency applications - an increase of 22.4% compared to 2023, when a significant jump of 22.1% had already been recorded. This is the highest annual value recorded since 2015, when 23,101 cases were reported. Moreover, the current figures are approaching the levels recorded during the 2009 financial crisis, which reflects the severity of the economic situation in Germany, the cited source states.

The Chambers of Industry and Commerce of the German states warn that this wave of insolvencies is far from over, the article in the Zeit daily shows. According to economic studies carried out by experts from these institutions, small companies are the ones that most often face liquidity bottlenecks, which makes them even more vulnerable. DIHK chief analyst Volker Treier emphasized to the Zeit daily that this represents a clear alarm signal for the government coalition, which must take quick and concrete measures to support the economy and avoid an even deeper crisis.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 14 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

14 aprilie
Ediţia din 14.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9774
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3617
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3503
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7330
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur452.6023

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb