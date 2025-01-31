Gheorghe Piperea at the ECR conference: "European bureaucracy fights for freedom by killing it digitally"

Versiunea în limba română

The interventions of European officials and civil servants in Brussels to censor the online environment, including content on social networks, were harshly criticized by MEP Gheorghe Piperea at the second edition of the "Make Europe Great Again" International Conference, organized the other day in the capital of the European Union by the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) in collaboration with the AUR Party.

In his speech, Mr. Gheorghe Piperea said: "The European Union was about freedom of expression and opinion. It's not anymore. It was about the well-being of the ordinary person. It's not anymore. Europe was about peace. Well, it's not about that anymore either. The European bureaucracy fights for freedom by killing it. Digitally. With the help of "fact-checkers" and "whistleblowers." Censoring and throwing any dissenter over the walls of the fortress. Through the so-called militant democracy (which is not a democracy at all, since it needs means of persuasion) and transitional judgment (probably, a transition back, into communist or fascist totalitarianism). This kind of "struggle" touches the ultimate substance of democracy and the rule of law. It deteriorates it to the point of disintegration".

He also criticized the fact that European leaders are imposing a climate agenda on EU citizens, which does not meet the real needs of ordinary people: "The European elite, not elected by anyone, imposes on us, normal, ordinary people, their idea of fighting climate change. This elite saves the planet by inventing and increasing taxes on carbon footprint, wasting money on consultancy, lobbying and militant NGOs, ideologized in changing the world in the image and likeness of their financiers. Causing bankruptcy of the European economy. Making the European people poorer, hungrier and more uneducated. Abandoning the leading role of innovation, culture and public health, in favor of a life like the Stone Age, where there were no sources of... global warming".

The AUR/ECR MEP also showed that decision-makers in Brussels, instead of dealing with restoring peace in Europe, are attentive to extinguishing conflicts in other parts, but also to canceling elections when some candidates are not in the graces of pro-European forces.

Gheorghe Piperea specified: "The European establishment is very interested and deeply involved in peace and democracy in third countries. There must be peace and democracy in Venezuela, Belarus and Iran. Of course, but what if we were once again interested, as a priority, in peace and democracy here in Europe, what if the EU leadership stopped proving to be completely ignorant about what is happening badly and very badly in its own backyard? For example, in Romania, presidential elections were completely undemocratically annulled, based on intelligence notes from the secret services (the Venice Commission for Democracy through Law has just said that such information is not evidence in the sense of judicial proceedings). The system is ready to do the same in Germany, if necessary (i.e., the wrong person will come out of the ballot box) - Thiery Breton said this clearly and bluntly, and officials from the European Commission have not denied it. In Poland, opposition politicians are held in pretrial detention for months or even years, without conviction, without even being charged. And they, the representatives of the system, are also trying to convince us that it is about democracy and the liberal international order based on rules."

Mr. Piperea also said that it is time to return to the origins of the European Union and that ECR members cannot allow the community bloc to become a new Soviet Union.

"The European Union must remain an economic alliance of independent and sovereign states, as originally foreseen in the treaties. The European Union must be a servant, not a master, of the people and the member states," said Gheorghe Piperea.

During the second edition of the International Conference "Make Europe Great Again" (MEGA), held on 28 and 29 January 2025, the main theme was related to the future of Europe in an increasingly challenging global context, in a world marked by ideological tensions, in which ECR supports the protection of traditional values and the counteraction of globalist trends. The aim of the conference is to create a space for dialogue between conservatives and sovereignists, where they can debate solutions to current challenges, from migration and demography to regaining national sovereignty in the face of European bureaucracy. Topics covered include European security, democratic values, protecting cultural identity and finding a balance between modernity and tradition.

By organising this event, the ECR wanted to promote a Europe based on sovereignty, respect for cultural identity and the fundamental values that underpinned European civilization.

The first edition of the MEGA conference took place in April 2024, in Bucharest, in the Romanian Parliament, and brought together over 150 conservative leaders from Europe, the USA, Israel and Latin America.

(C)