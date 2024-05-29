Heat wave in several areas of the globe

Versiunea în limba română

The world is preparing for a summer with record temperatures. Signals are clear and coming from multiple areas. Finland recorded an unusually warm month, with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, a record for this country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute announced.

A warning was issued for the period between Tuesday and Friday, valid for a large part of the territory of Finland, with highs of over 27 degrees Celsius being forecast. "This is probably the first time we issue a heatwave warning in May," said Iiris Viljamaa from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, noting that such an alert is usually issued in June at the earliest. Human-induced climate change will lead to more frequent, longer and more intense heat waves, some scientists regularly warn. "Finland's climate has always experienced weather changes, but today climate change is strengthening this type of phenomena," said meteorologist Leena Laakso. Current values are about 10 degrees Celsius above normal average temperatures in May, she added. The heatwave warning is addressed to vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children or sick people, who are advised to protect themselves from the heat, according to a statement issued by the Finnish Institute of Health. "In Finland, we are used to cold weather, and the population is already starting to have health problems directly associated with this type of weather," said Viljamma. On Monday, temperatures hovered between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius as a result of a high pressure system combined with a wave of warm, dry air from the south. The city of Salo, located in the south-west of Finland, recorded 28.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest temperature recorded so far this year. The mercury in the thermometers will remain at these levels until the end of the month, according to meteorologists.

The Pakistani authorities have issued a warning for pregnant women and the elderly regarding the dangers posed by the suffocating heat wave affecting the country, with temperatures reaching up to 53 degrees Celsius, DPA informs. "The intensity, frequency and duration of heat waves in Pakistan are increasing compared to previous years. Pregnant women, children and the elderly are the most vulnerable," said Muhammad Saleem, spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Climate Change. Mohenjo Daro, one of the oldest major cities in the world, located in Sindh province, recorded a temperature of 53 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the Pakistan Metrology Department. Temperatures in May 2024 are 5-7 degrees Celsius above the values recorded in the past for this time of year in Pakistan.

Muhammad Saleem said that Pakistani meteorologists expect the heat wave to continue until the end of this month, with two more heat waves to affect several regions in June. He added that the heat index will worsen due to reduced forest and vegetation cover. Pakistan's government has ordered the closure of schools, postponement of exams, the placement of hospitals in a state of emergency and the setting up of thousands of heat aid centers due to the extreme weather. Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global carbon emissions, but is among the world's 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change. Floods, soil erosion, torrential rains, droughts and smog that worsen air quality have intensified in Pakistan in recent years. Hundreds of people die in Pakistan every year due to climate change disasters, while several thousand others lose their homes and livelihoods in this country that contributes almost nothing to global carbon emissions.