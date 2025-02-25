Innovative solution to water shortage in arid areas: fog hunting

A recent study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science suggests that fog harvesting could offer a viable solution to water shortages in extremely arid areas, such as Chile's Atacama Desert. The method, which involves collecting water from fog using specially designed nets, could become a valuable resource in the context of climate change.

• A desert with almost no precipitation

The Atacama Desert is recognized as one of the driest places on Earth. The region relies on underground water reserves, which were last recharged approximately 10,000 to 17,000 years ago. This dependence on ancient resources makes water management extremely difficult.

• How does fog harvesting work?

The fog harvesting method involves installing special nets suspended between two poles. These catch water droplets from the fog, which then drain into a gutter connected to storage tanks. The study, conducted by researchers at the Universidad Mayor in Chile, showed that up to five liters of water per square meter per day can be collected, a significant amount for an area where water is extremely scarce. Study co-author Virginia Carter Gamberini emphasized that this technology can be expanded from local solutions used by rural communities to complex systems capable of supplying entire cities.

• A solution for the future

Climate change is worsening the water crisis in many regions of the world, and traditional water supply methods are becoming increasingly unreliable. Fog harvesting can represent a sustainable solution, with multiple uses: from drinking water to irrigation and agriculture. However, large-scale implementation of this technology requires investment in infrastructure, such as storage systems, pipelines and distribution networks.

• Similar experiences in other regions

The Atacama Desert is not the only region where fog harvesting has been successfully tested. Similar projects have been implemented in Morocco, Peru and Spain, where collection nets have demonstrated high efficiency. For example, in Morocco, local people in mountainous areas have benefited from water collected from fog for domestic use and agriculture.

Fog harvesting is an innovative and environmentally friendly method of combating water scarcity in arid regions. The recent study from Chile confirms that this technology has the potential to become a viable solution for communities affected by drought, especially in the context of global climate challenges. With adequate investment, fog harvesting could play a crucial role in ensuring access to water for millions of people in areas affected by lack of precipitation.